Todd Phillips' Joker movie is going to be quite different from other comic book movies. We've known this from the start, ever since Joaquin Phoenix took on the part of the iconic villain, when he promised that we were going to be seeing a character study on the big screen. Now, comedian Marc Maron is echoing those comments and going a little further in describing what fans can expect when the movie hits theaters this fall.

It has been heavily rumored that Marc Maron is playing a producer to Robert De Niro's talk show host character. That has yet to be confirmed, but Maron admits that he did work with De Niro and reveals he is one of the reasons that he took on the role in Joker. The comedian has been very critical of comic book movies in the past, so many felt that it was pretty hypocritical of Maron to hop on board this project. Maron went on to address that along with some details about the Joker movie. He explains.

"I think it's a very interesting approach to this world. I've been somewhat judgmental when it comes to comic book movies and I've got a little pushback in the press for being a hypocrite. Whatever I think, if you get a call and someone says, 'Hey do you wanna do a scene with Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix?' your principals fall to the wayside. If it's relative to what I think of Marvel movies then it's like, 'Yeah, of course I'm gonna do that'. Oddly, it's not that kind of movie. The approach that Todd Phillips has taken is more of an origin story and a character study of a mentally ill person that becomes The Joker. It's more of an intimate and gritty movie with a very specific scope. It's going to be really interesting to see how it comes out."

Todd Phillips is currently editing the Joker movie, and even this far into the process, we're still unsure about what his movie will actually be. Thankfully, Marc Maron's comments seem to point to an interesting idea of mental illness playing a factor in the Clown Prince of Crime's origins, which seems pretty intriguing. As for working with Robert De Niro on the set, Maron was pretty excited. He had this to say.

"It was great to meet (De Niro) and it was great to see him work. I wasn't really beside myself because they do become people very quickly. When you're not shooting you are just hanging around. Still, he's Robert De Niro and the subtleties of how he does what he does is innate and amazing to watch. He's a nice guy and kinda shy, but it was a great experience and not too much of a mindf*ck."

While Marc Maron was able to meet and work with Robert De Niro on the Joker movie, he reveals that he didn't talk to Joaquin Phoenix in between takes, noting that the actor "was pretty immersed" in his character. Phoenix is notorious for throwing himself into his parts and often does not stop when the cameras stop rolling. Since everything ended up starting rather quickly for the movie, Phoenix was initially unsure if he had enough time to completely throw himself into the world of the Joker.

After hearing Marc Maron's thoughts, it looks like Joaquin Phoenix was able to overcome his initial worries. As for the movie itself, it's only a matter of time before Todd Phillips releases the first bit of footage from his character study. We've seen plenty of leaked images and footage from the set, but we have yet to see any official footage to set the tone for the Joker movie. You can head over to NME to read the rest of the Marc Maron interview.