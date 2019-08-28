Hot on the heels of the final Joker trailer, Warner Bros. has dropped three final posters for their upcoming Joker movie. In addition, the studio dropped the final trailer this morning, giving DC fans some new footage before the October release date. As with all of the promotional material for the movie, the posters have a uniform feel to everything that has been released since the start. Even Todd Phillips' first tease of Joaquin Phoenix in full makeup has been right in line with the marketing. All three have a darkness to them and they complement the trailer very well.

Two out of the three new Joker posters go for an extreme closeup of Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, while the last of the group is a wider shot of the character dancing from the trailer. Out of all of them, it's the one that features a makeup filled tear coming down Fleck's face that seems to sum up what we've seen thus far. This is not going to be an uplifting comic book movie in any way, shape, or form. In fact, Todd Phillips and Phoenix don't even want to compare it to the comics.

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix are introducing a new version of the Joker to DC fans, one that has nothing to do with his comic book origins. The Clown Prince of Crime's psyche is going to be broken down in a way we've never seen on the big screen, and for some, that's exactly what they've been waiting for. We've seen some very talented actors take on the role over the years, and all of them have been different. But, Phoenix is offering something that is completely different from what we've already seen.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix, the Joker movie also stars Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. It's a pretty powerful cast, which has been previewed in the latest trailer, shining more light on De Niro this time around, which is a definite selling point and one that got Maron to sign on to the movie in the first place.

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, but it will be screened at the Venice Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and New York Film Fest ahead of that date, so be on the lookout for spoilers in the coming weeks. Once the wide release hits, Todd Phillips will have a 70mm version of the movie playing in theaters that can accommodate, so that might be the best way to experience the new take on the Clown Prince of Crime. While we wait for some more release information, you can check out all three of the final Joker posters below, thanks to Warner Bros.

