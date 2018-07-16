It was announced last week that Joaquin Phoenix officially signed on for the Joker Origin Movie and now it appears the project has a title. The working title was revealed to be Romeo a few months ago and it's expected to begin filming as early as this September, according to reports, which means that we may end up seeing the Joker Origin Movie a lot sooner than initially thought. Joaquin Phoenix recently stated that taking on the role scared him, but that's all part of the allure in taking the job.

A new production note indicates that the Joker Origin Movie will simply be titled Joker. It's a brief title, but effective and it sets itself apart with the short title, which is pretty rare these days. It should also be noted that this is an unconfirmed report at this time, so we'll take this with a few demonic clown laughs until we hear otherwise. Speaking of which, San Diego Comic-Con is this week, so we may get that official title announcement in a few days when DC takes over Hall H.

The Joker Origin Movie is going to take place outside of the DCEU and will tell a darker, grittier origin story for the Clown Prince of Crime. It has been reported that director Todd Phillips took some inspiration from the Killing Joke, though it's believed that the film won't be a direct adaptation. Joaquin Phoenix recently revealed that he wanted to do a small budget case study on a comic book villain a few years ago, which is why he got excited to try and take on the Joker in the new movie.

Details about the Joker Origin Movie are scarce since the production is still in the early stages of development. It has been reported that Frances McDormand was approached about plying the Joker's mother in the film, but she turned it down. It has also been reported that Robert De Niro is in talks to play a small role as well. In addition, it is believed that Thomas Wayne will play a large role in the Joker Origin Movie, but that has yet to be officially confirmed at this time.

No release date has been set for the Joker Origin Movie, but it looks like it could be coming some time in 2019, if the reports of a September production start date are accurate. Joaquin Phoenix will be traveling inside the head of the Joker for a tale about how the villain got his start and became the iconic villain that he is today. Armed with a low budget, an A-list actor, and an R-rating, DC Films and Warner Bros. may have found a recipe for success. While we wait for more information, you can head over to Production Weekly for more information about the official title of the Joker Origin Movie being Joker.