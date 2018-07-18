Warner Bros. and DC Films have finally announced the official title and release date for the Joker Origin Movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. There has been a lot of talk about the upcoming origin tale for the Joker over the past few months, and it was also recently revealed that Phoenix is officially on board to star in the film after months of dodging reporter questions about taking on the comic book movie. Now that everything is out in the open, the actor has been a lot more open about his choice to take the role on.

The Joker Origin Movie was rumored to simply be titled Joker, which has now been confirmed. In addition, the movie will hit theaters on October 4th, 2019. This means that the rumors of production starting this fall are more than likely true as well. San Diego Comic-Con is this weekend, so it's believed that we will be getting some more information about the upcoming standalone Joker movie which will be taking place outside of the DCEU.

It's been heavily rumored that Thomas Wayne will have a major role in the Joker Origin Movie, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time and the same can be said about the other members of the cast. Robert De Niro is reportedly in talks to join in a mystery role, while Frances McDormand is said to have passed on taking the role of the Joker's mother in the film. Again, none of this has been confirmed, so hopefully we get some clarification this weekend.

Joaquin Phoenix recently revealed that taking on the Joker Origin Movie was an idea that initially scared him, which partly led to the reason that he took the project on to begin with. Phoenix enjoys being outside of his comfort zone and believes that it will help to inform the character. The actor also revealed that he couldn't think of what the studio or fans wanted in the Joker Origin Movie, instead he says that he just had to learn to confidently own the role in order to do something unique and fresh with a character that has been played by many talented actors over the years.

Todd Phillips is directing the Joker Origin Movie and Joaquin Phoenix has indicated that they get along really well and trust each other. It's believed that the film will come out under a new DC Films banner that could be called either DC Dark of possibly DC Black, which could be revealed this weekend when DC takes over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. However, it's nice to finally know that the Joker Origin Movie is moving along into starting production with a release date targeted for October 4th, 2019. Head over to The Wrap for more information about the Joker Origin Movie getting an official title and release date.