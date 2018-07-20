We have some new character details for Joker. Todd Phillips (The Hangover) has been developing the project for the better part of a year, which will take place outside the continuity of the current live-action DC movie universe. Beyond that, specific plot details have been a bit sketchy, but now we have some potential info on several characters set to appear in the movie that could shed some light on how things unfold.

We should note that these details haven't been confirmed by the studio, so they shouldn't be treated as gospel, at least for now. That said, according to a new report, Joaquin Phoenix, who is officially on board to play the famed DC villain, will play a man by the name of Arthur Fleck prior to actually turning into the Clown Prince of Crime. Fleck will be returning home to Gotham City to visit with his mother Penny, who may be sick and/or dying as Joker unfolds. Penny is described as "very attractive in her youth" and "obsessed with her former employer." She's also not quite willing to accept that "this is what her life has come to." We previously reported that Oscar-winner Frances McDormand passed up on the role of The Joker's mother. There's no word currently on who the studio has their sights set on since she passed.

Arthur Fleck is set to meet a single mother by the name of Sophie Dumond once returning home. This character is likely to be played by Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz, which we reported recently. She's currently in negotiations and if her deal closes, that's who she will be playing. Though, the nature of their relationship hasn't been revealed just yet. Director Todd Phillips did describe the movie as an "exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale." What is that leads to society disregarding him? Where was he before returning home? These are interesting questions to be answered.

Robert De Niro is reportedly on board to play a late night TV host by the name of Murray Franklin. How exactly he factors in hasn't yet been revealed, but the actor's inclusion, in itself, is interesting. Especially considering his relationship with producer Martin Scorsese. It's also said that Thomas Wayne, the father of eventual Batman Bruce Wayne, will be included in the movie. While in no way confirmed, this new report speculates that the elder Wayne could be Penny's former employer, providing further connective tissue between The Joker and Batman.

Warner Bros. is set to begin production on the origin movie, simply titled Joker, this September, with a release date set for October 4, 2019. With the studio's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con coming up this weekend, it's possible we could be getting some firm details on the project in the very near future. We'll be sure to bring you any new info as soon as it drops. This news comes to us courtesy of That Hashtag Show.