It was announced earlier this week that Joaquin Phoenix is the frontrunner for Todd Phillips' Joker Origin Movie and now fan artist BossLogic has made some art that gives us a tease of what we might see with Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. There has not been a lot of news in regard to the Joker origin movie as of late. Leonardo DiCaprio's name was thrown around heavily after it was reported that he met with Phillips 4 times to discuss the role. While the Academy Award winning actor seemed a bit off for the part, Joaquin Phoenix seems to be a better fit and excitement is beginning to mount.

BossLogic has done another one of his quality pieces of art and this one shows off Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker with some extra scars on his face, wielding a smoking gun. Phoenix is recognizable in the artwork, drawn with some piercing blue eyes along with the trademark green hair and the purple suit. The colors are darker and less vibrant than one would have thought that the fan art would be. If the deal pans out, Todd Phillips should take this darker route with the look of the character.

Though it has been rumored that Joaquin Phoenix is the frontrunner to play the Joker in the origin movie, it should be noted that he was considered for Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman and was reportedly in the final negotiations to play Dr. Strange for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but pulled out. Phoenix's name has been thrown around the superhero circles for quite a while, so it will be interesting to see if this role sticks. The Joker standalone movie was announced about 6 months ago and this is the first news that we've heard in the new year.

The Joker origin movie is reportedly set in the 1980s and it will exist outside of the DCEU and start a new division of DC Films that will exist alongside movies like Justice League and Wonder Woman 2. The standalone movie has thrown some confusion around about Jared Leto's Joker for fans and even the actor himself. Fans are wondering just how exactly Warner Bros. will handle the announcement of a Joker origin movie with Suicide Squad 2 rumored to be starting production soon.

The internet reaction to a possible Joaquin Phoenix portrayal of the Joker has been overwhelmingly positive, so hopefully he ends up with the part. A new DC Films banner will certainly be a very interesting prospect, especially after the DCEU never really took off in the way that they wanted. There's a lot to look forward to for DC fans with Aquaman, Wonder Woman 2, Shazam!, Flashpoint, Suicide Squad 2, and even this Joker movie. You can take a look at Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime below, courtesy of BossLogic's Instagram account}.