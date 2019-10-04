After months of talking about it, Joker has finally hit theaters. As many comic book fans and moviegoers make their way to theaters this weekend to check out the latest from Warner Bros. and DC Films, an important question must be asked; does Joker have a post-credit scene? Do those heading to check out the movie in the coming weeks need to be prepared to sit through the end credits for some sort of stinger or tease of something else to come?

Warning: spoilers ahead for those who don't want to know anything about Joker, including the existence (or lack thereof) of a post-credit scene. That said, no, there is no post-credit scene or any sort of additional content during the movie's end credits. Once the movie ends, it ends. That's it. There is no tease of a sequel or another movie coming down the pipeline, as is often the case with comic book adaptations. So the only reason to sit through the credits is if you're one of those folks who enjoys watching all of those many, many names roll on by. Beyond that, there's nothing to see.

Joker centers on a man named Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) who is a societal outcast that desires the spotlight. The movie follows Arthur's transition from just a man into the famed DC villain. Famously, DC Comics has played it coy when it comes to giving the character a definitive backstory and origin. Director Todd Philips, by largely crafting his own story and, in part, ignoring any specific comic book storylines, was able to craft this origin story that isn't connected to the current DCEU and, as such, wasn't constrained by pre-existing continuity.

Todd Philips' movie has been met with praise by many critics, it even took home the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. But it's also been met with a great deal of controversy, as concerns have been raised over the depiction of violence and the sympathetic view of its lead character. Theater chains have even beefed up security this weekend due to the growing fear that real-world violence could take place. So far, no such incidents have been reported, but a theater did have to shut down over what was referred to as a "credible threat."

The cast includes Robert De Niro (Raging Bull), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story), Marc Maron (GLOW), Bill Camp (Molly's Game), Glenn Fleshler (Barry), Shea Whigham (Kong: Skull Island), Brett Cullen (Narcos), Douglas Hodge (Penny Dreadful) and Josh Pais (Going in Style). Joker is already off to a solid start at the box office, with a record-setting Thursday night take. It's expected that Joker will wind up besting Venom, which brought in $80.2 million last year on its opening weekend, to set a new October opening weekend record. That's good news for Warner Bros. and DC Films, who have managed to put together something of a hot streak over the last year.