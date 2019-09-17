Joker is almost ready to make his big debut in theaters across the country. But his arrival has been a tumultuous one, with critics divided on how to approach this particular comic book villain in his first ever standalone adventure. This is a brutal character study, and Joaquin Phoenix turns in an Oscar worthy performance. But some believe the movie to be problematic. Today, we get a glimpse at the Clown Prince setting a car on fire. Perhaps next, the world.

Yes, today, IMAX has revealed their exclusive artwork for Joker, releasing globally in IMAX theaters for one week only starting October 3. Warner Bros. Pictures' Joker stars Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro, and is directed, produced and co-written by Oscar nominee Todd Phillips.

Joker centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.

The film also stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Frances Conroy (TV's American Horror Story, Hulu's Castle Rock), Marc Maron (TV's Maron, GLOW), Bill Camp (Red Sparrow, Molly's Game), Glenn Fleshler (TV's Billions, Barry), Shea Whigham (First Man, Kong: Skull Island), Brett Cullen (42, Netflix's Narcos), Douglas Hodge (Red Sparrow, TV's Penny Dreadful) and Josh Pais (upcoming Motherless Brooklyn, Going in Style).

Phillips (The Hangover trilogy) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with writer Scott Silver (The Fighter), based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. It is executive produced by Walter Hamada, Michael E. Uslan, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman.

Behind the scenes, Phillips is joined by director of photography Lawrence Sher (upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, The Hangover trilogy), production designer Mark Friedberg (Selma, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), editor Jeff Groth (War Dogs, The Hangover Part III), and Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges (Phantom Thread, The Artist).

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in Association with BRON Creative, a Joint Effort Production, a Todd Phillips Movie, Joker is set for release October 4, 2019, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. You can check out the full IMAX poster below, which arrives direct from Warner Bros.