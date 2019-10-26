Ryan Reynolds had a very Deadpool response to Joker becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. A lot has happened since Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix introduced the world to a new take on The Clown Prince of Crime. Before the movie even hit theaters, it didn't look like it was going to fare too well. Controversy over fear of real-life violence took over the discussion, which led to intense police presence when the movie opened in theaters, and in one case, a theater getting shut down completely. However, the praise for the movie was able to outweigh the bad press and it's now a box office success. With that being said, even the bad press was excellent for the marketing.

2018's Deadpool 2 previously held the box office record for the highest R-rated movie of all time, but those days are over. Todd Phillips' Joker is expected to cross the $800 million mark this weekend as it tops the charts yet again. Ryan Reynolds decided to take part in the old Hollywood tradition of congratulating another movie for breaking your box office record on social media. "R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren't like the ones you're used to...," says Reynolds in his caption. The image is of Joaquin Phoenix dancing down the Bronx steps with the words, "you motherf**ker" written over the top.

In addition, Ryan Reynolds references all of the R-rated movies that Joker surpassed to get where it's at today. The message is credited from Deadpool, Neo, Pennywise, Jesus, Hugh Jackman, the Wolfpack, Mr. Grey, and Ted. This was exactly what one would expect Reynolds to do when this time came and he seems genuinely happy that Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix were able to pull of the impressive feat.

Joker director Todd Phillips seemed to be surprised that the movie was able to pull off the box office feat. Phillips and the studio took a pretty big gamble with the movie and it has paid off more than anyone thought it would. Phillips had this to say in response to Joker becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time.

"Wow!! Thanks to my wonderful cast & crew and of course, the fans from around the world- for seeing through all the 'noise' and SHOWING UP (some more than once)! We are super proud of the film and all your wonderful messages make it that much more special. Joker worldwide."

Joker took the comic book movie genre and turned it on its head. No Happy Meal toys or a PG-13 rating were ever taken into consideration. Instead, it brought real-life grit to the iconic character and made everything seem all too real. One can easily see the studio green lighting more dark projects like this in the future, though Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix likely won't be involved. You can check out Ryan Reynolds' Twitter response to Joker taking over Deadpool 2 below.

