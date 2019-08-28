Warner Bros. has dropped the second trailer for Todd Phillips' Joker movie. Over the weekend, Phillips revealed a number of short cryptic clips on social media to announce that the trailer was going to drop today. Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have already started to get some praise of for their take on the Clown Prince of Crime and the movie hasn't even premiered yet, which has started to get some DC fans on board for what will surely be the biggest left turn we've seen for the iconic villain on the big screen.

Both Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips have been preparing comic book fans for what they can expect when Joker hits theaters in October. Phillips has been warning fans that the movie does not take its story from the comic books. Instead, it's a new story with a whole new character becoming the Joker, which Phoenix has described as a character study. As evidenced by the latest trailer, fans are able to see more of what Phoenix and Phillips have been talking about over the last several months.

The Joker movie is a dark and gritty take on the Clown Prince of Crime and Joaquin Phoenix looks intense as the villain. There's no Batman here, only a downtrodden man named Arthur Fleck. The movie takes place in the early 1980s and Fleck can't seem to catch a break. When asked about taking on the role, Phoenix admitted to being scared at first, which is why it took him so long to officially sign on. In the end, it was the fear that informed his performance and it looks like we're going to see one of the better big screen portrayals of the character in recent memory.

Taking a character as well-known as the Joker and making a new backstory for him is a pretty big risk. Comic book fans have already announced their displeasure about the liberties Todd Phillips has taken and many have no intention of checking out the movie when it opens. With that being said, the latest trailer may give some of those fans some time to give their kneejerk reactions a second guess. While it's not going to be the same story we all know, it is going to offer something new and unique.

Todd Phillips and Warner Bros are taking a pretty big gamble on the Joker movie. But it appears to be already paying off in a major way. There's already Academy Award whispers circulating and we could very well end up seeing Joaquin Phoenix nominated for Best Actor with his take on Arthur Fleck. It's going to be very interesting to see how the movie is accepted as a whole, once it opens in theaters on October 4th. While we wait to find out, you can check out the second trailer for the Joker movie below, thanks to the Joker official site from Warner Bros.