Joaquin Phoenix's take on the Joker has been teased in the first trailer. Obviously, there have been comparisons to past actors who have taken on the Clown Prince of Crime by fans, which isn't exactly fair because it's based on a few minutes of footage. With that being said, the response has been overwhelmingly positive so far and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has now shared his thoughts on the trailer. Hamill has some pretty deep ties with the character and still provides the villain's voice in animated projects and video games.

The Joker trailer tore up the internet upon its release as DC fans tried to figure out what Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips are trying to accomplish. Phoenix had previously teased that the movie wasn't going to be a traditional comic book movie, and he was right. It isn't really even evident until the Joker and DC logos flash on the screen towards the end. Mark Hamill definitely enjoyed what he saw and had this to say about it.

"A diabolically delicious character + a superb actor + a brilliant writer/director = YES PLEASE!!!"

Mark Hamill started his work as the Joker in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series. Since then, the actor has provided the voice for the Clown Prince of Crime in a number of animated projects and video games. The actor has become a DC fan-favorite and many were upset to see he is not providing the voice in the upcoming Batman Hush. Hamill may have been too busy working on Star Wars 9 and History's Knightfall. However, longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy is also not returning for the movie.

There has already been a lot of talk about Joker having a lot of ties to Martin Scorsese's 1982 movie The King of Comedy, which stars Robert De Niro. There are some pretty subtle nods to the movie, including Joaquin Phoenix wearing the same jacket as De Niro's Rupert Pupkin character in the latest poster for the movie. If that wasn't enough, De Niro stars in Joker as a talk show host, which was the ultimate goal of Pupkin in The King of Comedy. The actor addressed the connections and says that there are even more.

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have taken the Clown Prince of Crime in a new direction in Joker, which looks both dark and thrilling. The psychological breakdown is teased as we see Phoenix fully transform into the character. Now, all we have to do is wait for October to come around so we can finally see the whole thing and how they were able to pull it off. It will be interesting to see Phoenix do press for the movie since he was so reluctant to talk about it for so long. Mark Hamill's Twitter response to Joker is below.

