A fan-made Joker vs. Harley Quinn trailer imagines an epic showdown between two of DC's most popular supervillains. Just recently, Margot Robbie reprised the role of Harley Quinn once again for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, though Jared Leto's Joker wasn't a part of the cast. Both were also seen in new scenes as a part of Zack Snyder's Justice League when it was released on HBO Max in March, but not with one another.

Both incarnations of these characters entered the DCEU together with David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016. At this rate, it's hard to say if we'll ever see Robbie's Harley Quinn and Leto's Joker come face to face in a new DC project, but it's certainly not impossible. Binge Watch This on YouTube has gone the extra step in imagining a potential Joker vs. Harley Quinn movie by uploading a fan-made trailer, and you can take a look at it below.

While Robbie's Harley was an instant hit with DC fans when she debuted in Suicide Squad, Leto's Joker was a bit more controversial. Many fans criticized the character's presentation which was far from the Clown Prince of Crime's traditional look. Fortunately for Leto, many of these fans have since come around to his take on the Joker when they saw a redesigned version of him in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Some had even campaigned for a new Batman movie with Ben Affleck taking on Leto's Joker as the main villain.

At one point, there were plans at Warner Bros. to develop a movie starring Robbie's Harley and Leto's Joker. Going under the working title Harley Quinn vs. the Joker, the project was announced in 2018 with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa on board to write, direct, and produce. Though the screenplay was completed, the project was pushed back to be filmed after Birds of Prey, but by 2019, the studio opted to shelve Harley Quinn vs. the Joker entirely.

"They're great! It's fun working with a directing duo, and I love them," Robbie said of the filmmakers in a 2018 interview, via ComingSoon.net. "I've obviously done two films with them so I think they're just brilliant."

On why she was excited to do the project, Robbie added: "I'm personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker's case, would die for one another. It's kind of romantic in a messed up way."

When Harley Quinn debuted in Batman lore on the 1990s animated series, she served as a frequent target of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of the Joker. In more recent years, she has emerged as one of DC's most popular supervillains, complete with her own solo comic books. She is also most often depicted these days as having broken free from the Joker, and as is the case on the animated series Harley Quinn, the two are enemies more than they are friends.

We'll have to see if Leto's Joker returns to the DCEU someday in one way or another. For more of Robbie as Harley Quinn, you can catch her in the new movie The Suicide Squad. The fan-made Joker vs. Harley Quinn trailer comes to us from Binge Watch This on YouTube.