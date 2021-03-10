Mad Men star Jon Hamm has just turned 50 years old and fans are celebrating the actor's big day on social media. Famous for his Emmy-winning role as Don Draper on the AMC drama Mad Men among many other movie and television roles, Hamm has fans following his work from all across the globe. Wherever they might recognize him best, the fans are all banding together to wish Hamm the happiest possible day he can have to ring in turning 50.

"Happy 50th Birthday to Jon Hamm," one fan says no Twitter. "Folks always try to figure out how Hollywood failed him (it's bc the industry does not support movies for adults anymore & he won't do superhero s***), but every actor would kill to play Don Draper and good lord did he play Don Draper."

Another fan glows: "Happy Birthday Jon Hamm! Your work in Mad Men means the world to me. I shook your hand once and managed to still be alive afterwards."

Jon Hamm as Don Draper is soo bloody good! Just started watching Mad Men & this man is just exquisite in every scene also, Happy Birthday, Jon Hamm!! Wishing this sexy & dapper man a fabulous year!

Another tweet reads, "Jon Hamm has always been 50. In Mad Men he was 50, in Kimmy Schmidt he was 50, and today he turns 50."

A Mad Men Quotes fan account wished Hamm a happy 50th birthday and included his character's quotes, "Do you know when my birthday is? It's time to get over birthdays."

Filmmaker Edgar Wright, who directed Hamm in the acclaimed movie Baby Driver, also got in on the fun by posting an image of the actor and writing, "A very happy birthday to Mister Jon Hamm x."

Hamm starred on Mad Men between 2007 and 2015, establishing Don Draper as one of TV's most popular characters of all time. The role earned him the Golden Globe for Best Actor on two occasions along with an additional Best Actor win at the Primetime Emmy Awards. For his performances or production work on Mad Men, 30 Rock, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, he holds 16 total Emmy nominations to his name.

The actor has made guest appearances on other famous shows like Black Mirror, Parks and Recreation, and Toast of London. Along with Baby Driver, Hamm has also had starring roles in many other movies like Sucker Punch, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Keeping Up with the Joneses. Hamm also has a role as Vice Admiral Cyclone in the upcoming Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 2.

Hamm is also a skilled voice actor, with voice roles in the animated movies Shrek Forever After and Minions. He can also be heard in the new animated series Invincible from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, set to premiere this month on Amazon Prime Video on March 26.

However Hamm is choosing to celebrate, let us join the fans in wishing the Mad Men star a very happy 50th birthday!

