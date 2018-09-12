Despite being rumored to take on the role of Batman over the years, actor Jon Hamm admits that he's never been officially approached and asked to play the Caped Crusader. However, he has revealed that he would be interested in playing the iconic character in the right context. Matt Reeves' The Batman more than likely won't be bringing Ben Affleck back to reprise the role and plenty of other names have been mentioned like Jon Hamm, Jake Gyllenhaal, and most recently Kit Harrington.

In a new interview, Jon Hamm was asked about the possibility of playing Batman in the future. The actor says that he has been a comic book fan since he was a child and admits that he would be interested in playing the Caped Crusader. However, "It depends on the script, what the story is," according to the actor. He explains.

"I'd probably fit the suit. I'd have to work out a lot, which I don't love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?"

It was recently revealed that Henry Cavill was exiting the role of Superman, but Warner Bros. and the actor's representatives both released statements in response. Neither statement outright says that the story is false, which means that there is probably an element of truth to the original report. This is pretty much the opposite of what we've seen from Ben Affleck. We haven't heard anything official about him sticking around since last year when he indicated that he would play Batman for as long as the studio wanted him. This has obviously led to rumors and Jon Hamm admits to hearing about the reports that have unofficially attached him to the role, even before Affleck was around. He had this to say.

"I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men. I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I've sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the Internet."

Some of the more wild rumors surrounding Jon Hamm playing Batman claimed that he was actively trying to steal the role from Ben Affleck, which seems to be untrue. With that being said, there's a lot of people who think that Hamm would make a really good Bruce Wayne. For now, it's still unclear what Matt Reeves and the studio are going to do with The Batman, though it has been rumored that they're looking for a younger actor to take play the Dark Knight.

Jon Hamm's thoughts on playing Batman come after Ryan Gosling was asked about playing the character as well. Gosling laughed nervously and then joked that he would do it with La La Land director Damien Chazelle. Hamm certainly seems more interested in playing character as long as the story and the context were the right fit. The interview with Jon Hamm was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.