Jonah Hill has transformed in the public eye, and he seems to be finding out who he is along with the rest of us. His breakout comedy Superbad introduced us to a vastly different person than the two-time Oscar nominee, starring with the likes of mega-stars Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and Brad Pitt in Moneyball. Adam McKay's Don't Look Up seems to be right on course with the actor's sensibilities, changing our perception of who Jonah Hill truly is. This weekend he showed us his new ink reflecting just one of his new perspectives.

He has pushed reset on his career and life, explaining, "I realised over my own life and career, I was seen as the polar opposite to who I really am as a person. The biggest admission I had to make to the world is that I'm deeply, deeply sensitive, and when someone says something unpleasant to me, it hurts - just like it would everybody else. I was a sensitive kid who grew up in this world, which involved a lot of unpleasant language, and it caused a lot of damage. The greatest lie we all tell is that we're all okay all the time," he goes on. "My cool job doesn't exempt me from feeling scared or hurt or silly or... you know what I mean?" He sighs. "At 35, it's nice to feel okay being the same person I am behind closed doors as out in the real world, making my movies and all that stuff."

When asked how he's made it though the changes, he responded, "It's not 'through' it, we're in it! ...That's how life is. We're so trained to be like, 'I'm goooood!' And then your Instagram's like, 'I'm awesome!' But that's not what life's like. There's no end, there's no winning. There's just, 'Cool, this is what I am right now. And I'm comfortable being that. And there's good days and bad days. And I hope I get to keep making movies that reflect the vagueness and delicateness and insanity of being a person," he says. "I think there's so much more I can explore."

Earlier his year, a tabloid took a shot that prompted him to respond via Instagram, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn't a "good for me" post . And it's definitely not a "feel bad for me post". It's for the the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)"

Kudos, Mr. Hill! The comedic actor turned Oscar-nominated powerhouse can next be seen in Netflix's disaster comedy Don't Look Up. The first Don't Look Up teaser trailer dropped this past weekend during the Olympics.