Jonah Hill has responded to viral images of himself surfing over the weekend, which were first shared by a tabloid. The 37-year old actor opened up about the media's history of body-shaming the Oscar-nominated actor over the years, while helping provide kids who also experience body issues with some heartfelt advice. In turn, fans of Hill have applauded his openness and positivity, with his words quickly trending on Twitter. Jonah Hill says that body-shaming doesn't affect him quite the same way anymore, and he wants people to know that he is happy with himself.

The images of artist, writer, filmmaker and actor Jonah Hill were first shared by the Daily Mail with a headline that reads, "Jonah Hill slips into his black wetsuit for surf day in Malibu... before showing off his tattoos while going shirtless to towel himself off." Had this been a few years ago, Hill may not have been as pleasant in his response to the topless images of himself going viral. However, the actor is in a new positive place. He had this to say.

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope."

Jonah Hill went on to state, "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself," which his fans immediately applauded. "This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post,'" he continued. "It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face." Hill has been very open about his weight fluctuations and how the media has handled it over the years, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 that, "I spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat, gross, and unattractive."

One of Jonah Hill's supporters said, "All power to Jonah Hill for f***ng the Mail off and taking the narrative back for himself and his body," while another noted, "This is such a great message from Jonah Hill. I wore swimsuits with a skirt, FFS! Like it was 1860! And now I look back and think I looked lovely, *apart from the ridiculous costume*. Truth is, whatever you look like, in ten years you'll look back and realize you were beautiful." Even Ed Asner shared his support for Hill. You can read what he had to say below.

"Good for you Jonah Hill. I have been shamed for my body for 91 years. It's kind of liberating to say what the f***. You are also standing up on a surfboard and that in itself is something to celebrate."

Many of Jonah Hill's family and friends also praised him for his post addressing the body shaming. "You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!" Justin Timberlake said. "When I take my shirt off at the beach it looks like I am still wearing a shirt...or sweater. Now I will show it off with pride!" wrote Judd Apatow. Beanie Feldstein, Hill's younger sister, commented, "You're the best in the world I love you." Jonah Hill's official Instagram response to the body shaming above.

Good for you @JonahHill. I have been shamed for my body for 91 years. It’s kind of liberating to say what the [email protected] You are also standing up on a surfboard and that in itself is something to celebrate. https://t.co/rYUnYn2cm8 — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 28, 2021

All power to Jonah Hill for fucking the M*il off and taking the narrative back for himself and his body. pic.twitter.com/ruqnDsQWHR — Atomic Mitten (@misslucyp) February 27, 2021

jonah hill is a legend man pic.twitter.com/RapNmMAUJU — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 27, 2021

Y’all really tryna fat shame Jonah hill . Y’all fucking suck — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 28, 2021

This is such a great message from Jonah Hill. I wore swimsuits with a skirt, FFS! Like it was 1860! And now I look back and think I looked lovely, *apart from the ridiculous costume*. Truth is, whatever you look like, in ten years you’ll look back and realise you were beautiful. https://t.co/87cfaDdIIU — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) February 27, 2021

Jonah Hill calls out the Daily Mail for posting shirtless pics of him



“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself ... Not even you can take that smile from my face”



Legend 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kc2wN418OO — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 27, 2021

Jonah Hill energy forever. pic.twitter.com/1IIguC3Gzn — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) February 28, 2021

As a kid who wore t-shirts in the pool and still deals with body shame issues, this made me so happy to read! One day, I wanna be @JonahHill-confident enough to not give a fuck about what people may think. (But Jonah? Based on your name alone, look out for whales when surfing...) https://t.co/RQxlk3V549 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 27, 2021

I think it is seldom actually spoken among men how they also often feel insecure about their bodies, especially if they've ever been heavy-set (I know I still am, tbh.). So I have nothing but praise for Jonah Hill for this and his positivity against being shamed by a tabloid rag. https://t.co/eKK8wMSOLk — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) February 27, 2021