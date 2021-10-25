Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas will be getting verbally scorched on Netflix for the streaming service's first family roast special. Dubbed as the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, the comedy special is set to premiere on Netflix in November, but ahead of the release, an announcement teaser has been released. You can watch the teaser for what's billed as "the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family" below.

Kenan Thompson serves as the host of Jonas Brothers Family Roast. It features sketches, songs, games, and special guests coming on to tease each of the three musician siblings for their own separate lives and careers along with their time together as the Jonas Brothers. So far, confirmed names to appear in the special include Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall.

Fulwell 73 produces Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Emmy Conway and Gabe Turner of Fulwell 73 are executive producing with showrunner James Longman along with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. Lauren Greenberg serves as head writer.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers reunited as a band with the release of the single "Sucker," which debuted at the No. 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100. They released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, that same year, also to great success. The brothers continue to record music and tour, last month premiering the new song "Who's in Your Head." They also recorded the new song "Mercy" for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.

Last year, the Jonas Brothers debuted the concert movie Happiness Continues on Amazon Prime Video. This followed the doc Chasing Happiness, which was released in 2019. The first movie brought viewers into the personal lives of the Jonas Brothers behind the scenes, delving into the highs and lows of their careers. Happiness Continues more so focused on the band's successful touring as a group since getting back together a few years back. The band also spends a lot of time showing thanks to their fans for sticking with them through it all.

Celebrity roasts are nothing new, though for the past several years, Comedy Central has been best known for hosting them. Several big stars have been roasted on the network over the years, including Charlie Sheen, Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, William Shatner, Bob Saget, Joan Rivers, and Rob Lowe. In 2019, Alec Baldwin served as the roastee in the last roast we've seen from Comedy Central. There hasn't been any word lately on when the next Comedy Central roast will be.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Nov. 23, 2021. The success of the band of brothers cannot be denied, but there will also be plenty for the comedians to work with for the roast. In any case, it's good to know the Jonas Brothers are willing to have a sense of humor about their missteps which will be brought into the spotlight in the comedy special. Some details of this story come to us from Variety.