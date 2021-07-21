The Jonas brothers appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming Olympic-themed NBC special and their book, Blood: A Memoir By the Jonas Brothers. But the star siblings had a lot more to say. When host Jimmy Fallon asked them if the title of their memoir, Blood was about family, Joe Jonas jokingly corrected him, saying it has nothing to do with family but everything about spilling blood.

Here is what Joe Jonas said, "Oh! No, Actually, that's not the reason. We're gonna take a note out of all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches. We're gonna have a big UFC match. It's gonna be us vs. the Hemsworth brothers [Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth]."

Fallon, who was stunned by the challenge, exclaimed, "Oh, no! Don't do it! Don't do it!" to which Joe replied, "The Hemsworths haven't emailed us back yet but I think it's going to be big."

"Maybe there's a couple of Hemsworths out there that we don't know of that you can maybe challenge or something," Fallon playfully added with Joe cheekily answering, "A little bit closer to our height as well."

It looks like the trio is taking a page out of YouTuber brothers Jake and Logan Paul, who have ventured into professional boxing. While the Paul brothers don't have a single win against any ranked professional boxer, they sure are generating a lot of buzz while making a ton of money. But the Jonas brothers have other ideas. They want to get into a serious and brutal fight and want to trade the Boxing or WWE ring for a UFC octagon to justify the title of their memoir.

Nick Jonas does have some experience in mixed martial arts. He starred in the now-canceled MMA-based show Kingdom alongside Frank Grillo. Jonas trained hard to get the look of an MMA fighter and ended up learning some fighting skills as well. Twitterati too chimed in on the discussion, with many of them wanting Liam Hemsworth to get beat up by Nick Jonas.

pls the amount of money I would pay to see nick jonas beat up Liam.. https://t.co/cOtkWgkBQg — b davis ???? (@sadxbitchxhour) July 21, 2021

please nick would LOVE to punch out a hemsworth brother except… we all know who would be winning this fight https://t.co/eq3fU9Anqf — b ???? (@KlNDADIRTYFACE) July 21, 2021

Chris Hemsworth is a hardcore MMA fan as well and frequently attends UFC events to support Australian fighters. But considering their size and physique, the Hemsworths may prove to be too much for the Jonas brothers. While it made for a Humorous banter between the Jonas brothers and Jimmy Fallon, it's unlikely there was any truth to it. Really, any hope of this fight actually coming to fruition is just wishful thinking. But still, if it does happen, it sure would be an entertaining fight.

The trio then discussed their Hour-long NBC special titled Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. The special will involve the singers pretending to be Olympic athletes for a week and trying their hand at Olympic-level competitions. "They filmed it for the audience at home to watch and laugh at us," said Kevin.

The siblings will be trying out gymnastics, BMX racing, track and field, and for the special. The trio will be getting some help from real athletes and Olympic medallists like gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin, hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, Alise Willoughby (two-time Olympian in BMX racing), and many others. Rich Eisen and Terry Crews will be commentators for the special. Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers airs on 21 July at 8 p.m. on NBC. This news comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.