Jordan Peele will be back to scare moviegoers in summer 2022. Universal Pictures has revealed the release date for the Get Out and Us filmmaker's next movie, which is now due to arrive on July 22, 2022. The big question now becomes, what does Peele have up his sleeve this time? And can he once again catch lightning in a bottle and deliver a huge, critically-acclaimed genre hit?

Details regarding Jordan Peele's third horror movie are completely mysterious for the moment. Even with Us, much of what viewers were going to see was left very much up in the air until the first trailer dropped. Similarly, Get Out kept most of its secrets under wraps until it hit theaters. In both cases, it worked out incredibly well for Peele and Universal. Get Out was met with near-universal acclaim on its way to $252 million at the global box office, working from just a $5 million budget. The movie also earned Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Us found similar success, taking in $256 million worldwide against a $20 million budget.

For now, we have very little to go on. There was an unsubstantiated rumor floating around that Jordan Peele might be tackling a project within the Universal Monsters universe, with Will Smith possibly being eyed to star. But again, that exists firmly in the rumor mill for now. Beyond that, Peele has suggested he would be open to Get Out 2 at some point but there is no indication that this new movie is in any way related to his Oscar-winning thriller. Odds are, with the release date more than a year and a half from now, we are going to have to wait a while to find out anything concrete about the project.

In the wake of Get Out's success, Jordan Peele, who had previously been known for his comedic exploits in Key and Peele, became one of the hottest names in the business. Aside from his directorial efforts, Peele produced several hit shows, including The Twilight Zone reboot, which he also hosts, as well as Amazon's Hunters and HBO's Lovecraft Country. Peele also produced and co-wrote the new Candyman, which is directed by Nia DaCosta. It was originally supposed to arrive this summer but has since been delayed to August 2021. It was recently announced that Peele will produce a remake of Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs.

Universal Pictures was quick to lock Jordan Peele down. Last year, the filmmaker signed a five-year deal with the studio, which included his next two directorial efforts. So aside from this mystery horror event we have at least one more movie from Peele to look forward to in the next few years. There is no word yet on when filming will begin. For the moment, health and safety concerns have made it difficult to get new productions up and running. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.