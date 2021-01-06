Get Out director Jordan Peele is currently working away on a new, typically mysterious project, with reports now indicating that the horror movie maker is courting two very talented actors for his co-leads. Peele is reportedly looking to reunite with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, while also reaching out to Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons. The idea is for both to star in the untitled project, with the two actors each offered a lead role in proceedings.

While very, very little is known about the project right now, the story remains a tantalizing enigma, several details regarding the main characters have come to light. The characters include "an antagonist, the 'Male Villain' a man in his 20s or 50s" as well as "Artie" another lead and "Winston Claes," a supporting character. No doubt that Daniel Kaluuya and Jesse Plemons are being courted for the villain and Artie.

"Artie" is being described as "a lead, Latinx or Native American man in his 20s to early 30s. Artie is a L.A. native and works in the electronics department of a major retail store. Artie is described as genuine, insightful and 'clutch'".

"Winston Claes" meanwhile "is a supporting character 55-70, this character is open ethnicity. Winston is a Fine Art Photographer whose career-long obsession for perfection has led him to the edge of a dull and unsatisfying end to his career. He radiates succinct weather-beaten insight of a lovably gruff unwilling mentor. Winston is emotionally balanced, but his Achille's heel is his thinly veiled ego."

Both Daniel Kaluuya and Jesse Plemons have proven over the last few years to be two of the most talented young performers working right now. Kaluuya has become well known for his roles in the likes of Get Out, Black Panther and Widows, with the upcoming biographical thriller Judas and the Black Messiah looking like a career best for the actor. Plemons meanwhile burst onto screens as the terrifyingly sociopathic Todd in the hit series Breaking Bad before going on to star in such high-profile projects as Fargo, Black Mirror, Vice, and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

Jordan Peele will produce, direct, and write the currently untitled project, with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Peter Graf also attached to produce. The Jordan Peele-helmed movie is reportedly set to begin filming in Los Angeles later this year, around April, and will come from Universal Pictures and Peele's production company, Monkeypaw Productions.

While Peele began his career in comedy, he has quickly become known as something of a modern horror movie maestro. The filmmaker was awarded an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his delightfully terrifying, and profoundly topical, directorial debut Get Out back in 2017. The movie follows Chris, an African-American man who decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend's parents during a weekend getaway. Although they seem normal at first, he is not prepared to experience the bizarre horrors that are about to befall him.

Get Out proved to be a massive commercial success, grossing $255 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget, and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. So, it's no surprise why Peele would be so keen to team up with Kaluuya again.

Peele followed up Get Out with the equally timely Us in 2019. Starring Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson, the movie follows her and her family on vocation, when they are suddenly attacked by mysterious figures dressed in red. Upon closer inspection, the Wilsons realize that the intruders are exact lookalikes of them. While Us was not as universally praised as Peele's previous endeavor, it nonetheless demonstrated his affinity for horror, and his talents for using the genre to comment on the state of the modern world. This comes to us from The Illumnerdi.