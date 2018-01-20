While not a huge shock, Jordan Peele has announced that he is "done" with acting and will instead focus on his directing. Get Out was a huge unexpected success for Peele and he clearly prefers to be behind the camera as opposed to being in front of it. Peele came into cult popularity with his comedy partner Keegan Michael-Key on the hit show Key and Peele as well as their work on the big screen for Keanu, but he's looking to leave all of that behind, at least for the time being.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jordan Peele jokingly compared himself to the Phantom Thread's Daniel Day-Lewis with his retirement from acting. Day-Lewis announced over the summer that Phantom Thread will be his last acting role. However, the actor has "retired" from acting in the past, so possibly Peele will return as well. When talking about his decision to quit acting, Peele had this to say.

"That's the idea. Daniel Day-Lewis and I are both out (laughing). Acting is just nowhere near as fun for me as directing."

While the reasoning behind Jordan Peele's decision is understandable, it has left many Key and Peele fans wondering if we'll ever see them on screen together again. The two have an amazing onscreen chemistry and did the sensible thing in quitting before they started to let the quality slide, which has obviously left a demand for them to do something in the future. That's not saying that Peele won't direct Keegan Michael-Key in the near future, but it wouldn't be the same as them onscreen together again. Peele could obviously come back to acting, which seems likely to happen at some point down the line, just like Daniel Day-Lewis. There were rumors that he could play one of the main characters in the Police Academy remake, which he was co-writing and co-director with Keegan Michael Key. And this means there won't be a Keanu 2, which is kind of sad. The actor headlined the first Keanu, which was a big hit with comedy fans.

Get Out was one of the biggest surprises of 2017, earning over $250 million worldwide with a budget of only $4.5 million. The movie is also having quite the success during the current awards season as well, gaining nominations from the Golden Globes, SAG, and Critic's Choice as well as some wins, which might also fuel Jordan Peele's desire to focus on his directing work. Get Out topped many year-end lists and is still being discovered by new viewers who are watching it because of the recent hype that it has received thanks to all of the award nominations.

Jordan Peele is also a frontrunner for a Best Director nomination at this year's Academy Awards, so it will see how Get Out does at the Oscars as opposed to the Golden Globes. One can't blame Peele for wanting to continue his writing and directing talents, especially since everything is just now starting to fall into place for him. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jordan Peele in life after Get Out, but one thing is for certain: he does not have the urge to return to acting any time soon. You can read more about what Jordan Peele had to say about quitting acting via Entertainment Weekly.