Jordan Peele is just getting started. The filmmaker behind Get Out and Us has just signed a new five-year deal at Universal Pictures, which will see him write, direct and produce his next two movies for the studio. It will also see his Monkeypaw Productions company produce original movies, providing other filmmakers a platform to tell their stories. It's said they will focus on " high-level content that transcends genre."

With just two movies, Jordan Peele has asserted himself as one of the most bankable, original storytellers in Hollywood. Both Get Out and this year's Us grossed a nearly identical $255 million worldwide, meaning that his two relatively low-budget efforts have brought in more than half a billion dollars for the studio over the past couple of years. As such, it makes every bit of sense that they would want to lock him down for years to come. Universal Films Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley had this to say in a statement.

"Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all background. We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation on-screen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told, and the people who tell them."

At present, there are no details regarding the next two movies that Jordan Peele has planned. There has been some discussion regarding Get Out 2 in the past, but there's no reason to think that's what he's got up his sleeve. So far, Peele has seemed very interested in bringing original ideas to the big screen. Peele has this to say in a statement.

"It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal. Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead."

Following the success of Get Out, studios courted the comedy actor turned horror director for several big gigs. One of those gigs was the long-gestating Akira live-action movie. Ultimately, Jordan Peele decided to stick with Universal and tell another bold, original tale in the form of Us, which proved to be another resounding success.

Aside from great financial success, Jordan Peele's movies have earned widespread critical acclaim, and even awards season recognition. Get Out was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and Peele took home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Universal is set to release the upcoming Candyman remake, which is produced by Peele, on June 12, 2020. The studio hasn't set release dates for either of Peele's upcoming directorial efforts. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the projects are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.