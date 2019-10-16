Cast members from Universal Pictures' blockbuster Us, including Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Cali and Noelle Sheldon, come face-to-face with the terror of "The Tethered" in the all-new maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. The kids from Jordan Peele's Us and their families came face to face with the new HHN maze based on the film and got just as scared as we did when we saw it in theaters. Check it out!

Featuring the unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels that stretch from coast to coast below America, to the disorienting and the ominous uprising of "The Tethered"- doppelgängers of every living man, woman and child in the country-the Us maze places guests at the heart of this living nightmare where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 25 years, guests from around the world have visited Halloween Horror Nights to become victims inside their own horror film. Multiple movie-quality mazes based on iconic horror television shows, films and original stories come to life season after season. And, the streets of each park's event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing scare-actors lunge from every darkened corner.

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights through Saturday, November 2 in Orlando and select nights through Sunday, November 3 in Hollywood. For more information about "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com.