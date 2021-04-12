Joseph Siravo, the screen and Broadway actor best known for playing Tony Soprano's father on The Sopranos, has passed away. The actor reportedly died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer, and the news of his death was broken by Garry Pastore, one of Siravo's co-stars from The Sopranos, with an emotional Instagram post. Joseph Siravo was 66 years old.

"RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight," Pastore's Instagram post reads. "I will miss you. See you on the other side."

"His performance [as] Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on and he also made a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow's The Wannabe," added The Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli. "In my opinion, he was the best of all the actors who've played the Teflon Don."

Including some photos of Siravo from the show, a fan account for The Sopranos is also among many from fans paying tribute to the actor. A tweet from the account reads: "RIP. You could feel his passion for acting in his work, even in the limited role of Johnny Boy Soprano."

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Siravo has been particularly celebrated for his work on and Off-Broadway. This includes performances in the Tony Award-winning productions of Oslo and The Light in the Piazza. Siravo would also play Angelo DeCarlo in more than 2000 performances in the First National Tour of Jersey Boys. Some of his other stage work includes acclaimed portrayals in Mad Forest, Gemini, and Dark Rapture.

Siravo made his screen debut in the 1993 movie Carlito's Way, playing the character Vincent "Vinnie" Taglialucci opposite Sean Penn and Al Pacino. He'd follow this up with a guest role on an episode of Law & Order before landing the role of Johnny "Johnny Boy" Soprano, the father of James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano, in the HBO series The Sopranos. Siravo was featured as Tony's father in flashback scenes over the course of five episodes.

Skilled at playing mobsters, Siravo played John Gotti in the 2015 movie The Wannabe and Gene Gotti in the 1998 TV movie Witness to the Mob. He had a recurring role in the NBC series The Blacklist and a guest spot in the police drama series Blue Bloods. Another one of Siravo's most well-known roles was in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story as Fred Goldman, the father of murder victim Ronald Goldman.

More recently, Siravo played Cardinal Mancini in the medical drama series New Amsterdam in 2019. He also played former Acting General Counsel of the CIA John Rizzo in the 2019 movie The Report, appearing with Adam Driver, Annette Bening, and Jon Hamm. Other movie credits include Motherless Brooklyn, Equity, and Enchanted. His final screen credit was in a recurring role as Jerry McCormick in the ABC series For Life which aired last year.

Siravo's survivors include his daughter, son-in-law, sister, and two brothers. We offer our condolences to them and the rest of the family and friends in mourning at this painful time. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.