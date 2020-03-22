Celebrities are reacting to the Coronavirus in very different ways, utilizing social media to get their points-of-view across. Many have been highly critical of these A-List millionaires and their viral PSAs. But some actors have been praised for their efforts while stuck in self-quarantine. Where Gal Gadot's rendition of John Lennon's Imagine didn't quite go the way she had 'imagined', with many bashing the Wonder Woman star for her seemingly clueless contribution, others are glad Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse voice actor Jake Johnson is sending kids comforting voice messages. Frozen star Josh Gad is leaning more towards Jake Johnson at this point, as he has decided to read bedtime stories for kids on Twitter.

We say 'for kids', cause anyone can listen and enjoy what Josh Gad is giving the world at the moment. It's a small gesture, to be sure. And the actor already caught some slack early in the 'stay at home' initiative when he posted a video of himself crying. But now, he's trying to do a little bit of good, just as a fun and inspirational helping hand for youngsters who may be worried and fearful of the world's current state. Someone even made some fan art featuring 'Stories with Olaf'. You can see the image below followed by Josh Gad's official statement.

"Aw. Love this! Thank you for sharing. And yes, the rumors are true. Join #GadBookClub every day as we gather round and read a book for the kids as you parents take a long needed break or for you parents as you kids take a long needed break. Love you all. Stay safe. Pic credit to @artbykristengavula - see you tomorrow."

Josh Gad is known for voicing the snowman Olaf in Frozen, Olaf's Frozen Adventure and Frozen 2, along with a number of other various Frozen appearances. He is also a comedic actor with a vast film catalogue that continues to grow. He also played LeFou in Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Josh Gad has already shared a number of bedtime stories. In one of the videos, he reads 'Olivia and the Missing Toy' by Ian Falconer, which Josh Gad admits he does not have the permission to be reading. Another one of the videos shows Josh Gad reading 'The Bear and The Piano' by David R. L. Litchfield.

You can join Josh Gad at various times on both Twitter and Instagram, as he plans to keep his book club going for the foreseeable future, and parents already seem to be enjoying it quite a bit. This is a good way to keep the kids entertained. But while Josh Gad continues to support families in this time of need, he is also quite outspoken about politics and the way the world is moving at this current moment in time, so you may want to navigate some of his musings carefully if you wish to avoid any pandemic news while trying to get your kids to bed.