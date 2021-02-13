Firefly writer Jose Molina claims Joss Whedon "boasted" about making female writers cry. Molina is the latest to come forward with allegations against Whedon after Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Charisma Carpenter opened the floodgates earlier this week. Carpenter says she was inspired to speak out about her personal experience after Justice League actor Ray Fisher started calling out the director/writer last summer. Fisher was ultimately fired from The Flash movie after declaring he would never work under DC Films President Walter Hamada as a result of the Whedon fallout.

"Casually cruel" is a perfect way of describing Joss. He thought being mean was funny. Making female writers cry during a notes session was especially hysterical. He actually liked to boast about the time he made one writer cry twice in one meeting. #IStandWithCharismaCarpenterhttps://t.co/SgPF1rgRby — Jose Molina (@JoseMolinaTV) February 13, 2021

Charisma Carpenter's Joss Whedon allegations were followed by support and other allegations from fellow Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg. In a tweet from late this week, Firefly writer Jose Molina said, "'Casually cruel' is a perfect way of describing Joss." He went on to include the #IStandWithCharisma hashtag before stating, "He thought being mean was funny. Making female writers cry during a notes session was especially hysterical. He actually liked to boast about the time he made one writer cry twice in one meeting." Whedon's shows were known for empowering women and fans are pretty upset over the latest round of allegations.

As with all of the allegations that have come to light this week, Joss Whedon has chosen not to respond to Jose Molina's claims either. Marti Noxon, who served as showrunner on Buffy the Vampire Slayer during its final two seasons, has also voiced support for Charisma Carpenter and the others who have come forward with Whedon Allegations. She had this to say.

"I would like to validate what the women of Buffy are saying and support them in telling their story. They deserve to be heard. I understand where Charisma, Amber [Benson], Michelle [Trachtenberg] and all the women who have spoken out are coming from."

James Marsters, who played Spike on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, came forward late this week to support Charisma Carpenter and his other co-stars. "While I will always be honored to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without challenges," tweeted Marsters. "I do not support abuse of any kind, and am heartbroken to learn of the experiences of some of the cast. I send my love and support to all involved." While Ray Fisher had some public support when he came forward last summer, it seems that Carpenter has helped to further validate his allegations and brought along a whole new audience.

Charisma Carpenter alleges that Joss Whedon created a toxic work environment on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which is very similar to what Ray Fisher talked about when working on the Justice League reshoots. One key difference with the new allegations is that Whedon has not spoken out. The director/writers representatives denied Fisher's allegations from over the summer. You can check out Jose Molina's official Twitter response to the Joss Whedon controversy above.