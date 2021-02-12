Joss Whedon was forbidden from being alone with Michelle Trachtenberg on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Michelle Trachtenberg came forward with her support of Charisma Carpenter earlier this week, stating that Whedon's behavior on the set was not "appropriate." In addition, actress Eliza Dushku has also come forward to support Carpenter's claims. Carpenter, Trachtenberg, Dushku, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Amber Benson maintain that Whedon "abused his power" and created an "increasingly volatile work environment."

After Charisma Carpenter came forward with her lengthy allegations against Joss Whedon, fellow Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar supported her claims on social media, noting that she was proud of the show, but did not want her name connected to Whedon's for the rest of her life. Michelle Trachtenberg followed suit, noting, "Thank you [Gellar] for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman.... To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior......"

Since reposting her support and sharing her own allegations, Michelle Trachtenberg edited her original statement. "The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again." The actress worked on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from the age of 15 to 18. Trachtenberg did not elaborate on why Whedon was not allowed to be alone with her "again." Charisma Carpenter's allegations quickly gained support from Amber Benson, who also worked on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, along with others.

Now, actress Eliza Dushku has come forward with her own support. "CC, my heart aches for you and I'm so sorry you have held this for so long. Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know," she said on social media. "I frequently think of the saying, 'we are as sick as our secrets,'" Dushku continued in her post. "Our secrets indeed make and keep us sick." Emma Caulfield also came forward to support Charisma Carpenter, and said, "I admire, respect, and love you," while reposting Sarah Michelle Gellar's post. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Anthony Stewart Head is struggling with all of the Joss Whedon allegations that have come out over the last week. He had this to say.

"I've been up... most of the night just running through my memories, thinking, 'What did I miss?' Because this is not a man saying, 'I didn't see it, so it didn't happen.' I can't-I am gutted, I'm seriously gutted. Because one of my fondest memories was that it was so empowering, not just in the words in the script, but just the family feel of the show...I'm really sad if people went through these experiences...I was sort of like a father figure...I would hope that someone would come to me and say, 'I'm struggling, I just had a horrible conversation.'"

Charisma Carpenter originally came forward because of Justice League star Ray Fisher's own allegations against Joss Whedon. He has since been fired from The Flash movie after declaring that he would never work with DC Films President Walter Hamada. As of this writing, Whedon has not come out to address these new allegations. You can read Michelle Trachtenberg's official edited Instagram post above.