It looks like Dwayne Johnson has managed to clear up his schedule a little bit. Unfortunately, it comes a the cost of those who wanted to see Journey 3 happen. Yes, even though the sequel has been said to be in development for quite some time, it looks like Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon isn't going to happen. At least not with Dwayne Johnson in it. But is Warner Bros. really going to put that franchise on another star's shoulders? Probably not.

Dwayne Johnson is very active on social media and engages with his fans quite often. Recently, a 15-year-old fan reached out to The Rock on Twitter to ask about the status of Journey 3, which was put into development shortly after Journey 2: The Mysterious Island was released in 2012. Sadly, even though Johnson let his young fan down very easy and in a classy manner, he confirmed that he has "no plans" to make Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Hey big man, good to see you asked dad's permission to use his account. Unfortunately, I have no plans to make another Journey movie. My goal to make Jules Verne's "From the Earth to the Moon" became a real challenge to crack creatively. Thx for being such a cool fan."

While there are those who still want to see a Journey sequel happen, Dwayne Johnson's career has also come a very long way since Journey 2: The Mysterious Island was released. In that handful of years, he's asserted himself as one of the most bankable movie stars on the planet and has lined up more projects than any one man can seemingly handle. In many ways, he has bigger fish to fry. And for that matter, so does Warner Bros.

The Rock became known as "franchise Viagra" at one point because of what he was able to do for movies like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. The first movie, Journey to the Center of the Earth, starred Brendan Fraser and was modestly successful, bringing in $241 million worldwide, but Dwayne Johnson brought it to another level. The sequel, with Johnson as the star, made $335.2 million, making it a much bigger hit for the studio. He did similar things for G.I. Joe and, most notably, The Fast and Furious franchise when he joined up for Fast Five.

There's also the matter of his schedule. He's currently got Jungle Cruise, Black Adam, Doc Savage, the Big Trouble in Little China remake and San Andreas 2 on his slate, plus another season of Ballers, just to name a few. It's clear not every project he's attached to was going to get made and Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon is one of the things that fell by the wayside. Dwayne Johnson has to do something to make room for that run for president in 2024, right? Take a look at the actor's message, courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's Twitter