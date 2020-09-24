Uncork'd Entertainment has released the trailer for their upcoming J.R. "Bob" Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius documentary. Director Sandy Boone feels that now is the perfect time to reintroduce the world to the gospel of Slack. While SubGenius is not something that the masses may know about now, it has influenced a number of famous artists from all walks of life, including DEVO's Mark Mothersbaugh, Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens, cartoonist R. Crumb, and many more. J.R. "Bob" Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius will be in virtual theaters October 16th and available on Demand October 20th.

What started out as an inside joke amongst two self-proclaimed weirdos in Ft. Worth, Texas became something much more than they bargained for. Reverend Ivan Stang (Douglass St. Clair Smith) and Dr. Philo Drummond (Steve Wilcox) had no idea what would happen when they decided to turn their conservative southern ideology on its head and invent a new religion all their own, called the Church of the SubGenius. J.R. "Bob" Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius takes a look at what they created and its aftermath.

From Dark Star Pictures and Uncork'd Entertainment comes the story of a church that's called "the most aggressively preposterous theology the world has ever known!" J.R. "Bob" Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius explores and reveals the secrets of the movement in a way that has never been attempted before. Filmmaker Sandy K. Boone explores the underground movement that has galvanized the imaginative, the artistic, the nerdy, even the deranged - to examine the simmering dystopia in their culture, and do absolutely nothing about it - except, maybe, poke fun at it all.

In addition to directing J.R. "Bob" Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius, Sandy K. Boone also co-wrote the movie with Jason Wehling. The documentary features appearances from director Richard Linklater, comedian Penn Jillette, and actor Nick Offerman. Boone had this to say about why now is the perfect time to reintroduce the Church of SubGenius.

"My partner Louis [Black] and I were discussing what would be next, and he said, 'You know, what about the SubGenius?' And I went, 'Oh my goodness.' We were so disillusioned and frustrated by all the political stuff that's been going on. It was right before Trump was voted into office. And he said, 'it's time,' in his funny way. 'Slack is back. It's time for Slack to come back.' That's when it all began. We decided that we wanted to use humor to fight back, with our political points of view. And the attitude of the SubGenius has always been about a fun innocence and using humor to fight back, instead of weapons, against hate and isolation."

Douglass St. Clair Smith also thinks that it's time to bring his co-creation to the masses once more in J.R. "Bob" Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius. He says, "I think that our style and the type of approach that we've used, which acknowledges the troubles, but casts them into a different light, allows you to take a step back and see, and allows you to count your blessings, if you have any." Whatever the case may be, even if you've never heard of the Church of SubGenius, there's never been a better time to get acquainted. You can check out the trailer above, thanks to the OC Trailers YouTube channel.