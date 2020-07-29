Back in May 2017, it was announced that a Judge Dredd TV show, titled Mega-City One, was in the works. The project has been in development ever since. Now, we have a new update courtesy of Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley. Rebellion is the company in control of the rights to the franchise currently. As Kingsley reveals, the show is ready to go, it's just a matter of getting things together once the world settles back down. And, if all works out, they want both Karl Urban and Sylvester Stallone to come back.

Jason Kingsley was recently a guest on V2A Emergency Broadcast System, a YouTube series dedicated to all things post-apocalyptic. During the conversation, the subject of Mega-City One naturally came up. Kingsley revealed that lots of work is being done on various projects within the franchise, including the long-awaited series. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I want there to be a sequel [to 2012 movie Dredd]. We've got the rights back so we can do it, we've just got to get rid of this virus thing that's going on at the moment, and then hopefully things can kick off in all sorts of different areas of making film and TV, it's just, it's all very messed up at the moment for everybody. A lot of work has been done on all sorts of different scripts actually. So Mega-City One the TV show. Basically, we can't go into production because of the [situation] and we've got scripts and everything is ready to go but the problem is, because of the [situation] and everybody's funding changes and everybody's shifting around."

Indeed, the situation at hand has complicated things. Be that as it may, it sounds as though Rebellion is determined to get some new Judge Dredd projects going. Karl Urban previously starred in Dredd, the 2012 movie directed by Pete Travis. While it failed at the box office at the time, it has since found a loyal audience, with fans calling for a sequel over the years.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone first brought the iconic character from the 2000 AD comics to life in 1995's Judge Dredd. Though not a critical hit, it did do more business at the box office, but it suffered from an inflated budget. Jason Kingsley was asked if they want Karl Urban or Olivia Thirlby to appear in the show during the interview. Kingsley then revealed they also want Stallone to reprise his role.

"Well if we can get people back, you know, we even joked that it would be quite fun to get Stallone back."

Karl Urban has previously expressed his desire to return. As for Sylvester Stallone, it's hard to say whether or not he would be interested. As of now, no streaming service or network has signed on for Mega-City One. But Rebellion is in discussions with various suitors that are "quite a long way down the road." We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the full interview from the V2A Freak Show TV YouTube channel.