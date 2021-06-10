On what would have been her 99th birthday, screen legend Judy Garland is trending on Twitter as The Wizard of Oz fans worldwide pay tribute. Though she's best known for her unforgettable performance as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz, Garland is also appreciated for her Oscar-nominated role in the original A Star Is Born among many other starring roles in classic movies. Also an acclaimed singer, she was the first woman to win the Grammy for Album of the Year in 1961.

Behind the scenes, Garland spent many years struggling with addiction. This led to a premature death for the beloved actress at the age of 47 in 1969. More than five decades later, fans are still honoring her with tribute posts on the day she would have turned 99. It goes to show just how much of an impact Garland left on the world.

The Turner Classic Movies Twitter account posted an image of Judy and wrote, "One of the most talented and iconic show business legends of all time, we remember the one and only Judy Garland on her birthday today with our daytime lineup."

Happy heavenly birthday to Judy Garland! There will never be another performer quite like her. If you want to revisit her iconic performance as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, the movie is currently streaming on HBO Max. You can also see what others are saying about the late Hollywood legend on Twitter.

You might say her star power and talents are from somewhere over the rainbow! Today we celebrate the memory, legacy, and career of Judy Garland. Happy Birthday, Judy Garland!

