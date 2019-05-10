Roadside Attractions has revealed the first trailer for Judy. There are few movie stars as iconic as Judy Garland. That being the case, doing a biopic about her makes all the sense in the world. That is, assuming it's possible to find someone who can possibly do the late actress justice. It appears as though Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger has done just that, as she has literally transformed into Garland in the first trailer for this biopic which looks like it may be lining itself up for an Oscar run later this year.

The trailer naturally kicks off with Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of OZ, giving us a taste of what Renée Zellweger is bringing to the movie from a vocal standpoint, and it's impressive. The song is featured over shots of Judy Garland in old school Hollywood, all of which looks mighty impressive. It's really just a tease of what's to come, but this may very well put Zellweger right at the center of the awards season conversation already. Director Rupert Goold had this to say about the movie.

"I had always wanted to make a film that explores great performance and its cost. The most fertile ground for such exploration seemed to be at the end of a lifetime of performance. For over 40 years Judy Garland had laughed and loved and entertained no matter what life threw at her, and her public adored her for it. But she paid a price in a childhood lost to Hollywood, an emotional exhaustion and a yearning for a 'normal' life beyond the rainbow. It is a powerful and moving story that I hope will inspire new audiences to discover Judy Garland's joyous legacy."

Judy centers on the legendary Judy Garland who, in 1968, arrives in London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It's been 30 years since her star-making turn in The Wizard of Oz. As she prepares for the show, she battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends, while showing love to her fans. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she begins her romance with Mickey Deans, her eventual fifth husband. Featuring some of her most iconic songs, this biopic celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizazz of "the world's greatest entertainer." Rupert Goold also talked a bit about what made Renee Zellweger the right choice for the role.

"I felt Renee was uniquely qualified to play Judy. First, because she is a great, Oscar-winning dramatic actress. Second, she is a wonderful comedienne. And third, I knew from CHICAGO that she could sing. I made it clear to Renee that I wasn't looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland's inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renee to make the songs her own and this she did to thrilling effect."

Tom Edge penned the biopic. The cast also includes Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon. Will this be an early Academy Awards frontrunner? Time will tell, but this is a very promising first look. Judy is set to hit theaters on September 27. Be sure to check out the trailer from the RoadsideFlix YouTube channel.

