Steven Seagal has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past and the latest woman to come forward about the former action star is Julianna Margulies. Margulies claims that Steven Seagal attempted to seduce her against her will while his gun was in plain sight. Seagal was recently accused of sexual misconduct by Inside Edition host Lisa Guerrero who claims that he tried to get her to come up for a private audition late at night for the movie Fire Down Below. Guerrero did not get the role, which she blames on not going to the late night "audition."

Julianna Margulies was recently on Jenny Hutton's talk show, Just Jenny, and she recalled the time that a casting agent set her up to be alone in Steven Seagal's apartment. When she was 23-years old, Margulies said, a female casting director sent her to Seagal's apartment at 10 p.m. to read a scene. The casting director pushed past the actress's objections by offering to reimburse the cab fare and promising that she would be present as well. But when Margulies arrived later that night, she said she found herself alone with the action movie star who was in a silk kimono.

The encounter with Steven Seagal quickly turned threatening. Julianna Margulies said, "he made sure that I saw his gun, which I'd never seen a gun in real life." The actress claims that she was able to get out of the apartment without a major incident and then compared his sexual predatory tactics to recently disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Margulies says that Seagal claimed that he was a "healer" and that he wanted to "massage" her. The actress said that she felt "set up" by the casting director and learned from the experience that she should never attend meetings alone.

The Emmy-award-winning actress also discussed an incident several years later with Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by nearly 60 women and could be facing criminal charges. Julianna Margulies then went on to tell a remarkably similar tale to the Steven Seagal experience, but claims that she had learned her lesson this time. Margulies refused to go alone late at night to Weinstein's hotel room, even after another casting director told her that she would be fine. The actress stood firm and would not meet alone, which angered Weinstein and prevented her from getting the part that she had auditioned for. Weinstein released a statement via his lawyer and denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

Steven Seagal is just the latest man in Hollywood to have allegations of sexual misconduct thrown at him. Kevin Spacey was recently just let go from Netflix amidst mounting allegations and Harvey Weinstein along with James Toback and Brett Ratner have seen themselves in similar situations. The news comes after a bizarre British TV interview with Seagal who talked about his good friend Vladimir Putin and his new residence in Russia. You can read more about Julianna Margulies' story via Variety.