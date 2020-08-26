Netflix has released the first trailer for Julie and the Phantoms. This new musical series comes from Kenny Ortega, best known as the man behind the High School Musical franchise. In this case, he is heading back to his song and dance roots, this time with a little bit of a genre spin. The show is "about embracing life's ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice." But it also involves ghosts.

The trailer opens up with our title character getting ready to give a performance, though she is clearly a bit hesitant to do so. We quickly come to find she has suffered a great personal loss with her mom passing away. Things get supernatural in a hurry as several ghosts pay Julie a visit. Ultimately, they end up helping Julie through her musical journey. It very much has the vibe of a Disney Channel musical, albeit with a twist.

From Emmy and DGA Award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Descendants) and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants, Mirror Mirror) comes a Dan Cross and David Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings) serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series. George Salinas also executive produces. The show is based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas written by Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello and Fabio Danesi. The cast includes Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson and Savannah Lee May.

Julie and the Phantoms centers on high schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) who has lost her passion for music following the recent death of her mom. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 appear out of nowhere in her mom's old music studio, Julie's inner spirit reawakens and she's inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the trio of ghosts manage to sway Julie to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

Columbia Records and Netflix have collaborated to release the soundtrack from the series. The soundtrack will be available on September 10 in line with the series premiere. The show features 15 original tracks from the show including the single Edge of Great. We've included the full tracklist below. Earlier this month, a teaser video of an acoustic version of the song performed by the cast was released, which we've also included for you to check out. The single is currently available to stream. Julie and the Phantoms arrives on September 10 exclusively via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.

Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1 Tracklisting:

1. Now or Never

2. Wake Up

3. Bright

4. This Band is Back (Reggie's Jam)

5. Wow

6. Flying Solo

7. I Got the Music

8. The Other Side of Hollywood

9. All Eyes On Me

10. Finally Free

11. Perfect Harmony

㺌. Edge of Great

13. Unsaid Emily

14. You Got Nothing to Lose

15. Stand Tall