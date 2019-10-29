When one thinks of Julie Andrews, being stoned does not come to mind. She is the real Mary Poppins, after all. And she starred in the timeless family classic The Sound of Music. She is British acting royalty. And her presence is always welcome in any given movie. Though Martin Scorsese had to miss out on using her in his acclaimed masterpiece The Wolf of Wall Street. Because she was too high to accept the role.

Julie Andrews wasn't toking up on some good weed at the time. She actually got way too stoned on prescription drugs after she had surgery. The award-wining actress, who starred in The Princess Diaries opposite Anne Hathaway, is out promoting her new book Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she opened up about missing out on Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. It's one of her bigger regrets. She explains.

"I do regret it. I wasn't able to do the movie. I had an operation. I'm a bionic woman and I have a titanium ankle. I was so truly stoned from all the drugs that I had to take to take the pain away. Really, it was mostly the anesthetics. I just wasn't ready and I wanted to be and I would've loved to work with Scorsese."

At 84, Julie Andrews is still quite active in the acting work. While she didn't appear in Mary Poppins Returns, she did have a voice role in Aquaman, which opened during that same weekend. Martin Scorsese really wanted Julie Andrews to play Aunt Emma to Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort. The character helps Jordan hide some of his money. Absolutely Fabulous and Paddington 2 actor Joanna Lumley eventually wound up accepting the role, and did a smashing job with it.

Following her voice role in Aquaman as Karathen, Julie Andrews will next be seen in the TV series Bridgerton as Lady Whistledown, which is expected to debut sometime in 2020. There is talk that Andrews will reprise her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3. Anne Hathaway has said that a script for the movie is completed, and that it will probably include Julie Andrews.

At this time, there is no official confirmation that Princess Diaries 3 will ever happen. But it sounds like Julie Andrews is off the drugs and ready to do a few more projects before she retires. You can read her book Home Work, which is available everywhere books are sold. This story comes our way via People.