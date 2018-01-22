After losing its first two weekends to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has turned into an unconventional blockbuster, winning at the box office for its third weekend in a row. The action-adventure starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson posted another minimal drop this weekend, dipping just 28.7% last weekend to remain atop the box office with just over $20 million, beating out three newcomers, Warner Bros.' 12 Strong, STX's Den of Thieves and Roadside Attractions' Forever My Girl, none of which could match up to Jumanji this weekend. While its impressive run may be coming to an end soon, this remake has put up some impressive numbers.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has pulled in an impressive $316.9 million at the domestic box office in just five weeks, with an additional $450 million at the international box office for a worldwide total of $767.7 million, from a $90 million budget. While it seems unlikely that this blockbuster adventure will surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office, it certainly has been a strong run for this action-adventure that serves as a follow-up to the original Jumanji movie that was released back in 1995.

Debuting in second place this weekend was 12 Strong, starring Chris Hemsworth, which pulled in an estimated $16.2 million. 12 Strong is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans-accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare-must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.

The top 5 is rounded out by Den of Thieves ($15.3 million), The Post ($12.1 million) and The Greatest Showman ($11 million). Den of Thieves centers on Nick O'Brien, the hard-drinking leader of the Regulators, an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ray Merrimen is the recently paroled leader of the Outlaws, a gang of ex-military men who use their expertise and tactical skills to evade the law. O'Brien, Merrimen and their crews soon find themselves on a direct collision course as the criminals hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city's Federal Reserve Bank.

The top 10 is rounded out by Paddington 2} ($8 million), The Commuter $6.6 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi $6.5 million), Insidious: The Last Key $5.9 million) and Forever My Girl ($4.7 million). Debuting in limited release is Magnolia's documentary The Final Year, Indican's crime thriller Ridge Runners, Oscilloscope Pictures' documentary The Road Movie and Parade Deck Films' This Giant Papier-Mache Boulder Is Actually Really Heavy, although no box office data was released for those movies. Awards season contenders such as Focus Features' Phantom Thread and Neon's I, Tonya will be expanding into more theaters this weekend, although it remains to be seen if they can perform well enough to crack the top 10.

Looking ahead to next weekend, 20th Century Fox's The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the final installment of the Maze Runner trilogy that followed the Gladers battling the nefarious organization WCKD. While that is the only movie opening in wide release, Entertainment Studios will also be expanding its awards season contender Hostiles into a wide release of more than 3,000 theaters. Also debuting in limited release is Reliance Entertainment's Aiyaary, Parade Deck Films' Desolation, Strand's Have a Nice Day, Well Go USA's Kickboxer Retaliation, Vertical Entertainment's The Neighbor and Sony's Pad Man. Take a look at the box office estimates for the weekend of January 19, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, and check back on Tuesday for next weekend's predictions.