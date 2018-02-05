Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has become quite the unconventional box office hit, debuting strong but ultimately finishing in second place behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi during its first two weekends before winning three frames in a row last month. We reported yesterday that, after being unseated by 20th Century Fox's The Maze Runner: The Death Cure last weekend, this epic adventure returned atop the box office by taking down newcomer Winchester, winning with just $11 million. In doing so, it matched a record set by Titanic that had stood for almost exactly 20 years.

While Jumanji's box office win this past weekend may not have been by a huge margin, it became the first movie released in December to win a box office weekend in February since Titanic did in the first weekend of February back in 1998. That particular weekend, the eighth frame of Titanic's epic box office run, still holds another record as the highest eighth weekend gross in box office history, with just over $23 million. Titanic, which returned to theaters in December to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, is a box office anomaly, still holding the records for the highest eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth weekends, holding the top spot at the box office for an amazing 15 weekends in a row, remaining in theaters for a whopping 41 weeks.

While Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle certainly isn't on the same level as Titanic's box office prowess, its unconventional box office success has been impressive to watch, nonetheless. We reported last month that Jumanji passed Skyfall at the box office, making it the biggest movie for Sony aside from the Spider-Man movies. As of now, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has taken in $352.6 million domestically, which has surpassed both The Amazing Spider-Man movies, along with last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man 3, although it remains to be seen if it has enough left in the tank to pass 2004's Spider-Man 2 ($373.5 million) and 2002's Spider-Man ($403.7 million) to become Sony's biggest movie of all time.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has also performed well overseas, crossing the $500 million international plateau with $503.1 million, for an impressive $855.7 million worldwide, from just a $90 million budget. The movie was also a critical success, posting a strong 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it ended up surprising many fans with its success, even passing Justice League at the worldwide box office and several other prominent movies as well. As of now, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the fifth highest-grossing movie on the domestic charts, behind the $389.8 million posted by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the eighth highest-grossing movie worldwide, behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 again with $863.7 million.

Last month, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman hinted that Jumanji 3 could be eyeing a December 2019 release date, that would put it up against Star Wars 9, currently slated for release on December 20, 2019. Jumanji 3 hasn't been given the official green light by the studio quite yet, but given the surprising success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, it would not be a shock. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan will most likely be returning to reprise their roles in the sequel, although that has yet to be confirmed, nor has the return of director Jake Kasdan been confirmed either. You can head on over to Box Office Mojo to learn more about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's impressive box office run.