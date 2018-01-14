Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was going up against three newcomers this weekend with Paddington 2, Sony's Proud Mary and Lionsgate's The Commuter, along with 20th Century Fox's The Post expanding nationwide. Still, none of these newcomers could take down the surprisingly strong Jumanji, which repeated atop the box office in its fourth weekend in theaters, taking in $27 million. The movie only dropped 27.4% this weekend, bringing its domestic total to an impressive $283.1 million from a relatively modest $90 million budget.

While this Jumanji sequel starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson didn't come out on top in its first two weekends, which were won by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it proved to be much more versatile than many expected, winning its second two weekends in a row while posting minimal decreases this weekend. Its current worldwide gross is at $666.1 million, although it remains unclear whether or not it will have enough longevity to cross the $1 billion threshold. Still, it has proven to be quite profitable, no matter how much more it earns at the box office during its theatrical run.

In Welcome to the Jungle, four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game's jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji, you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves, or they'll be stuck in the game forever. Dwayne Johnson leads a cast that also includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, with Jake Kasdan directing.

The top 10 is rounded out by director Steven Spielberg's Washington Post expose, The Post ($18.6 million), The Commuter ($13.4 million), Insidious: The Last Key ($12.1 million), The Greatest Showman ($11.8 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($11.2 million), Paddington 2 ($10.6 million), Proud Mary ($10 million), Pitch Perfect 3 ($5.6 million), Darkest Hour ($4.5 million). Also opening in limited release is Lionsgate's Condorito: La Pelicula, which earned $236,000 from 153 theaters for a paltry $1,542 per-screen average, Cohen Media Group's The Insult, which earned $24,957 from three theaters for a $8,319 per-screen average and Music Box Films' drama Vazante, which earned $3,511 from one theater. No data was given for Film Movement's comedy My Art and Indican's action movie Wastelander.

Looking ahead to next weekend at the box office, Warner Bros. rolls out its 12 Strong starring Chris Hemsworth, alongside STX Entertainment's Den of Thieves, starring Gerard Butler, and Roadside Attractions' Forever My Girl, starring Jessica Rothe. Also debuting in limited release next weekend is Magnolia's documentary The Final Year, Indican's crime thriller Ridge Runners, Oscilloscope Pictures' documentary The Road Movie and Parade Deck Films' This Giant Papier-Mache Boulder Is Actually Really Heavy. Take a look at the top 10 estimates courtesy of Box Office Mojo, and check back on Tuesday for next week's predictions.