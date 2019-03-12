We have a brand new photo from Jumanji 3. Production got underway on this latest chapter in the unlikely mega-hit franchise last month and the studio has an ambitious schedule to keep if they hope to actually hit their target release date this holiday season. By all accounts, their right on track and Sony has just given us a little something to chew on with a photo that unites the returning cast members from the last go-around.

Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Dwayne Johnson are all reunited in their game avatar forms in the new photo. Previously, when production got underway, Johnson shared an image of the gaming cartridge that got the gang of high school kids in trouble last time around, but this is our first real look at the characters in the currently untitled sequel. Interestingly enough, it looks like a still that could belong to the previous installment. However, The Rock shared the photo on Instagram and in the caption he provided, it's revealed things aren't so simple as they may seem.

"Yes you're favorite band is back, lookin' lean (ish) and mean. Even though things may not be as they seem. So buckle up world because soon we'll all play when a brand new Jumanji drops this Holiday! Oh the fun you're gonna have. Love, The Smoldering Dr. Bravestone #NewAdventuresAwait #TheGameThatPlaysYou #Jumanji This Christmas"

So what twist can we expect them to throw in this time around? For the time being, it looks like they're going to keep that mystery under wraps. In addition to the returning core cast members featured in the photo, several new additions are joining in on the action in this installment. Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8), Danny Devito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dumbo) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, Sorry to Bother You) have all boarded the sequel. It was also recently confirmed that Rhys Darby will return as the same guide character he played last time around who shepherds the characters through the game.

Jake Kasdan is back in the director's chair. Sony was very eager to get a sequel going, with the same team in place, after Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle surprised everyone. The movie, released as a sequel to the original Robin Williams action/adventure from 1995, was a major hit with critics and grossed $962 million worldwide, besting even the most bullish expectations. And that's more impressive considering it was facing down The Last Jedi as competition.

Thanks to that response, we're getting a third movie that can hopefully manage to capture that same fun without feeling like it's repeating itself too much. A few exceptions aside, we've learned not to underestimate the power of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We'll see what they've got up their sleeves when Jumanji 3 hits theaters on December 13. Be sure to check out the new photo from Sony Pictures Twitter account below.