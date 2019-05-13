Jumanji 3 has wrapped shooting, as confirmed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with a final goodbye video and several cast images. The wrestler turned actor had previously shared a video from the set as filming came to a close, alongside his co-star Kevin Hart. Johnson has now shared an official, final photo of everyone walking off into the Sunset, and the action icon has made it clear that production is finished, with the sequel due in theaters later this year.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram in order to share the new photos and video. They feature himself, alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, who are all returning for the sequel following the success of 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The four are seen wandering, seemingly aimlessly, through a vast desert landscape. Johnson had this to say in the caption provided with one of the photos.

"And off into the desert sunset our favorite video game avatars go. Ladies & gentlemen that's an official production wrap for our new Jumanji sequel. Thank you to everyone and every company who has committed your time and talents to making our film the best it can be for our audience. And most importantly, thank you Jumanji fans worldwide for making our franchise a success beyond our wildest dreams. Love ~ Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse aka The Killer of Men, Professor Shelly Oberon And Moose 'I have the magic backpack bitches' Finbar"

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the relatively rare example of a sequel that came out years after its predecessor that actually worked very well. The movie blew away expectations, both critically and commercially. The sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams classic earned $962 million worldwide, even while facing down stiff competition from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Zoolander 2, Anchorman 2 and other more recent attempts have proved such ventures to be possibly risky, but this defied the odds.

That being the case, Sony was quick to get a sequel going. Jake Kasdan, who helmed the previous installment, is back in the director's chair. In addition to the core cast members, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas and Rhys Darby are all also expected to reprise their roles from the previous movie. New cast members include Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8), Danny Devito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dumbo) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, Sorry to Bother You).

Related: Danny Glover Joins Jumanji 3

Plot details, for the time being, are being kept pretty tightly under wraps. Though, with production now wrapped and the movie set to arrive before Christmas, we'd expect to learn more sooner rather than later. Possibly during San Diego Comic-Con in July? Might be a great place to drop a first trailer. Dwayne Johnson previously teased a potential romance between Ruby Roundhouse and Smolder Bravestone, aka Martha and Spencer. So we'll have to see how that develops. Jumanji 3 is set to arrive in theaters on December 13. Be sure to check out the new photo from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account below.