Sony has released the character posters for their upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level. The highly anticipated sequel is now only six weeks away from hitting theaters. We received a new trailer last week, which gave a little more information as to what we can all expect when the movie opens and there are a lot of twists. For one, the introduction of Danny Glover and Danny DeVito throws a whole new element of absurdity into the mix. Watching Dwayne Johnson channel his inner DeVito is pretty strange to see,

Speaking of Dwayne Johnson, his Dr. Bravestone leads the recent Jumanji 3 final trailer, along with these first character posters. He's obviously using his smoldering power in the image. Kevin Hart is recovering from his car accident. He's seen here in character as Franklin Finbar. Next up is Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon, Nick Jonas as Jefferson McDonough, and Awkwafina's mystery character. Also included in the new posters is a horse, which is Bethany (check out the trailer for more details on that). Bethany and the rest of the teenagers head back into the game to try and rescue Spencer.

Awkwafina's role in Jumanji 3 is still a mystery at this time. With that being said, it is believed that she has a pretty major role in the sequel, especially now that she has a character poster. It's not clear if she is a friend or foe, but since all of the posters are showing off our heroes, one can easily imagine that she'll end up falling on the good side of things. It's also a mystery as to how Nick Jonas' character has returned. Luckily, we only have to wait another six weeks to figure out the mystery.

With the Jumanji 3 holiday release date, The Next Level is hitting theaters at the same time as the previous installment, which worked out well in 2017. The Rise of Skywalker will open the following weekend and that will undoubtedly takeover for the next few weeks. Welcome to the Jungle was able to play the long game at the box office and Sony has the same hopes for the sequel. The last movie did nearly $1 billion at the box office and netted Sony with over $300 million in profits. As long as the word of mouth is good for Jumanji: The Next Level, the movie should be able replicate the success.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th. In the movie, we find that Spencer has kept the pieces of the Jumanji video game and that he later repaired it in the basement of his grandfather's house. When Spencer's friends Bethany, Fridge, and Martha arrive, they find Spencer missing and the game running and decide to re-enter Jumanji to save him. Spencer's grandfather Eddie and his friend Milo Walker end up getting sucked into the game too before any of Spencer's friends can select their avatars. With a new quest offered to them by Nigel Billingsley, the teenaged friends must help Eddie and Milo get used to their in-game avatars, get them to help find Spencer and Bethany, and escape Jumanji once again and for all. You can check out the Jumanji: The Next Level character posters below, thanks to Sony Pictures.