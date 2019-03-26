We have a brand new, revealing photo from Jumanji 3. The sequel is filming as we speak and is set for release later this year to add some adventure to the 2019 holiday season. As is usually the case, Dwayne Johnson has been active during filming on social media, keeping his followers up to date on the goings-on, without spoiling too much. In this case, he revealed that his character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, and Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse, are getting some new costumes, while also catching some feelings.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share this latest peek at the forthcoming flick. The image sees Ruby Roundhouse, aka Martha, and Smolder Bravestone, aka Spencer, hanging out in what looks to be a cave maybe? Somewhere rocky. Anyway, they both have outfits that cover themselves up quite a bit more than in the previous movie. They also look rather cozy with one another. The caption provided with the photo explains why that looks to be the case.

"Shooting our new #Jumanji with my partner in crime Karen Gillan and if we look like two extremely awkward teenagers in love while trying to manage our insane superpowers in our Jumanji universe, that's because we are. Absolutely love working and getting absurdly awkward with this gal. #RubyRoundhouse aka #KillerOfMen #DrSmolderBravestone #AwkwardTeenLove"

So it would seem that Martha and Spencer have either struck up a romance in between the last movie and this one. Or, once they find themselves trapped in the video game yet again, for reasons that have yet to make themselves known, they fall for one another in awkward teen fashion. Either way, we're going to have a romantic angle to explore this time around, which should add an interesting wrinkle to things.

Beyond that, not much else has been revealed in regards to Jumanji 3 just yet. We don't even have an official title. What we know is that the core four stars from the previous movie, which also includes Jack Black and Kevin Hart, will be back. There have also been several new additions to the cast, including Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8), Danny Devito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dumbo) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, Sorry to Bother You).

Related: Jumanji 3 Gets Crazy Rich Asians Star Awkwafina

Jake Kasdan, who helmed the last movie, is back in the director's chair. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle blew away any and all expectations when it was released in 2017, right around the time that The Last Jedi also hit theaters. The movie was largely embraced by critics and moviegoers, with positive word of mouth pushing it to a very impressive $962 million worldwide at the box office. As such, Sony was very eager to get a sequel going as quickly as possible. Jumanji 3 is currently set to hit theaters on December 13. Be sure to check out the new photo from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram below.