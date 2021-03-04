Despite some initial apprehension, the recent Jumanji sequels starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart have been a huge success, with audiences wondering whether Jumanji 4 will ever materialise. Well, Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, has now revealed that conversations are "100%" happening behind-the-scenes, with studio planning something big for the next installment.

"You know, we're always having conversations, and that's a family, that entire group if there's ever been. It's hard to imagine or remember a time I've been on a set where it's just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that's just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We've been discussing it."

The last entry in the franchise, 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level, takes place two years after 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, reuniting the same group of teenagers, along with an old friend and two unwitting additions, who all find themselves trapped in Jumanji. There, they all find themselves facing new problems and challenges with both old and new avatars while having to save the land from a new villain in order to escape.

The Next Level wrapped things up with a mid-credits scene that hints at the game world leaking into the real world much like in the first Jumanji, and while Garcia refuses to give anything away regarding the direction of the fourth movie, he is more than happy to tease the sheer scope of the project.

"There's conversations have been going we're in the process of moving that along. I can't tell you anything, but we do have big plans for it and that's one of our favorite projects to work on and that's cooking away."

Bringing the video game world into reality like in the Robin Williams classic, and thus merging the adult cast of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillen and Jack Black with the teenage cast would certainly be a big move for the franchise, giving Jumanji 4 a much larger playground to mess around in. A lot of the franchise's continued success has been due to the chemistry between the two different casts of characters, and thankfully Jake Kasdan, who directed both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, recently hinted at the return of the principal cast. "The whole thing, to me, is built on the foundation of those people," Kasdan said. "The game cast are these brilliant movie stars, these iconic people."

Both Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level were both a critical success, with both audiences and critics alike left very pleasantly surprised by the continuation of such a cherished franchise. Both movies have also found huge critical success, with Welcome to the Jungle grossing over $962 million worldwide, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2017.

With this in mind, Jumanji 4 is surely a cinematic inevitability, and while very little is known about the project at present, it is certainly something audiences would love to see happen as soon as possible.