Jumanji: The Next Level star Kevin Hart has stated unequivocally that another installment in the popular franchise is still happening, despite some unavoidable setbacks. Hart, who has several projects in the pipeline including the video game adaptation Borderlands, has assured Jumanji fans that there is more to come, but it's all a matter of timing. Jumanji 4 will happen. The question is when.

"For us to recreate the Jumanji world and have that success, it's monumental. You don't walk away from that. We have no interest in walking away. It's about the timing. Dwayne, myself... I'm doing a movie with Jack Black right now, Borderlands. I'm in Budapest. We've all kind of taken on some other projects, so I think when things slow down for us and our commitments are out the way, we're definitely going to revisit another one because there's no reason not to. It's a family adventure. That's a box that, once again, if you can check correctly it's amazing. It's profitable. The household of all can go out and enjoy, but right now, my priorities are and the commitments that I've made."

Since reinventing the world of Jumanji back in 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson's continuation of the franchise has been hugely successful with both audiences and critics alike. With the stars on board, and with the both Jumanji: The Next Level and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle bringing in box office amounts to the tune of almost a billion dollars each, there's no way the studio does not have Jumanji 4 underlined on a white board somewhere.

For now, Kevin Hart has a lot to be getting on with, including his ongoing working relationship with the streaming giant, Netflix.

"Staying true to my partnership at Netflix, making sure that I prioritize these films. Knocking these out, doing it at a high level, and then after that, looking at what the world of appetite is for the other things that we have on the table. That's going to be a priority. But there's no world where we're not interested in doing more. I know Sony definitely is as well."

Jumanji: The Next Level wraps things up with a tease of things to come. A mid-credits scene hints at the game world leaking into the real world much like in the first Jumanji, as well as Dwayne Johnson confirming in a social media post that the movie's villain, Jurgen, was in fact a playable avatar, meaning that someone is controlling him, with the action star revealing that a fourth Jumanji movie will answer who that person is.

Hart is not the only member of the Jumanji crew to confirm that a fourth movie is all-but a cinematic inevitability, with Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, revealing earlier this year that conversations are "100%" happening behind-the-scenes, with studio planning something big for the next installment. "You know, we're always having conversations, and that's a family, that entire group if there's ever been," Garcia said. "It's hard to imagine or remember a time I've been on a set where it's just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that's just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We've been discussing it."

Kevin Hart can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy-drama Fatherhood, which follows a new father who struggles to raise his daughter after the sudden death of his wife, which has seen the comedian and actor receive huge praise for his against-type performance. He will also lend his voice to DC's Super Pets. This latest news comes to us courtesy of Collider.