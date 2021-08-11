A new update on Jumanji 4 movie from producer, Hiram Garcia, confirms that the sequel is deep in development. Following the release of the original Jumanji in 1995, the movie series was rebooted in 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. This was followed by another sequel, 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level, both of which were very big hits at the box office.

Given the success of the new movies, another installment is currently in production. Last year, director, Jake Kasdan, said the plan was to make another movie with the same cast of the previous two movies returning. In a new interview with Collider, Hiram Garcia provided another update on the current status of the movie. As explained in the interview, everyone involved is working closely together to deliver the strongest story possible.

"That's also in the hopper! We're very focused on delivering the best version of that story. Obviously when you're fortunate enough to bring a team back together for the third time you want to knock it out of the park. It's important for us to deliver something big for the fans while still expanding on our Jumanji story. So we are drilling down deep and collaborating closely with our writers, director, Jake [Kasdan], and producing partner on this, Matt [Tolmach]."

The core cast of the new Jumanji movie series includes Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. Modernizing the story of Jumanji for the modern age, Welcome to the Jungle follows a group of teenagers who wind up trapped in a video game as a set of adult avatars. Physically in the game's jungle setting, the group must complete the game alongside another player who's been trapped in Jumanji since 1996. In The Next Level, the team of friends unfortunately wind up trapped in Jumanji once again, this time facing new challenges in a more dangerous quest.

"We're just starting to talk about all of that, and the truth is we've barely started. We were just getting into the conversation before this global calamity and we will re-engage it as soon as everybody's settled," Kasdan told Collider at the start of the pandemic. "We all love working together and we've loved making these. To me, the thing that's always been most critical when talking about a sequel, first in the first movie and now in the possibility of another sequel is, it would have to be exciting on its own two feet in a way that's comparable to what the first two were for me. I would have to love the idea just as much. So I think there will be a third one and it's just the earliest days of trying to figure out what that would be."

While the producers and creative team are chipping away at the next Jumanji, a release date hasn't yet been set. Given how much money there is to be made with another movie, it was always inevitable that it would happen, it's just hard to say at this time when we're going to see it. You can check out the full interview with Garcia at Collider.