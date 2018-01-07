In its third week in theaters, Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has finally managed to take the top spot at the box office, taking in an impressive $36 million. The movie dropped just 28.1% this weekend, playing in 3,801 theaters for a solid $9,471 per-screen average. The movie has now earned an impressive $244.3 million from the domestic box office, with an additional $275 million from foreign markets for a worldwide total of $519.3 million, from just a $90 million budget. While its reign atop the box office may in fact be a short one, its run has been impressive, nonetheless.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which features an all-star cast lead by The Rock himself, Dwayne Johnson, opened on December 20, going up against 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman with Paramount's Downsizing, Universal's Pitch Perfect 3 and Warner Bros.' Father Figure opening two days later, with Sony's All the Money in the World opening on Christmas Day. Despite all of this competition, Jumanji has managed to out-gross them all in a rather impressive showing at the box office, and after putting up big numbers and still losing to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jumanji finally gets a well-deserved win at the box office this weekend.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle centers on four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game's jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji - you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves - or they'll be stuck in the game forever.

Debuting in second place is Insidious: The Last Key, the fourth installment in the Insidious franchise, which debuted with $29.2 million. The story centers on brilliant parapsychologist Elise Rainier, who receives a disturbing phone call from a man who claims that his house is haunted. Even more disturbing is the address, 413 Apple Tree Lane in Five Keys, N.M., the home where Elise grew up as a child. Accompanied by her two investigative partners, Rainier travels to Five Keys to confront and destroy her greatest fear, the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier.

Rounding out the top 10 is Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($23.5 million), The Greatest Showman $13.8 million), Pitch Perfect 3 ($10.2 million), Ferdinand ($7.7 million), Molly's Game ($7 million), Darkest Hour ($6.3 million), Coco ($5.5 million) and All the Money in the World ($3.5 million). Looking ahead to next weekend, there are four new movies opening in wide release. Lionsgate will release both The Commuter with Liam Neeson and the foreign animated film Condorito: La Pelicula, while Warner Bros. will release Paddington 2, after the project switched distributors from The Weinstein Company, and Sony's Proud Mary. Also opening in limited release is Film Movement's comedy My Art, Music Box Films' drama Vazante and Indican's action movie Wastelander. Take a look at the top 10 estimates below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, and check back on Tuesday for next week's predictions.