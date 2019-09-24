Who's ready to play the most dangerous game of their lives? The gang is back on the big screen in less than three months with the highly awaited sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. To celebrate the impending doom faced by these four friends and a couple of new tagalongs, IMAX has released their official poster for the third installment in the comedy adventure series. And it looks like the main cast is surrounded by Baboons this time around.

The next level is less than three months away! Experience it in #IMAX theatres 12.13.19. #JUMANJIpic.twitter.com/6ylImQidTM — IMAX (@IMAX) September 24, 2019

Jumanji: The Next Level is coming to theaters this December, where the franchise will once again have a show down with Star Wars as we all head into the holiday season. IMAX released the latest poster on their Twitter account for everyone to see, share and enjoy. And it is definitely bringing the monkey business.

The old gang is back but the video game has changed in Jumanji: The Next Level. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game. The four players brave the jungle, desert, mountains and dangerous animals to save the fantastical video game world of Jumanji.

Dwayne Johnson (Rampage) will return alongside, Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War), Kevin Hart (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Jack Black (The House with a Clock in its Walls), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Madison Iseman (Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween), Ser'Darius Blain (Charmed), Morgan Turner (Wonderstruck), Nick Jonas (Chaos Walking) Rhys Darby (A Series of Unfortunate Events), and Colin Hanks (King Kong) .

The sequel will be adding an old man twist to the comedy and adventure, as the new characters played by Danny DeVito (Dumbo) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon) get sucked into the game this time around. Also along for the ride is breakout rapper and comedic actor Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) and Dania Ramirez (Tell Me A Story).

Jake Kasdan, who directed the second installment in this ongoing franchise, is returning to helm this next adventure, from a script written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Many fans don't realize that this is actually the third chapter in the Jumanji series, with Robin Williams' Jumanji debuting in 1995, followed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle arriving in 2017 to become a giant blockbuster hit. Robin Williams' character Alan Parrish is actually referenced in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and is an official part of the ongoing cinematic canon for this particular movie series.

You can check out the poster featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Kevin Hart as Franklin FInbar, Jack Black as Professor Shelly Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse. This time out, the actors, who serve as avatars within the video game realm of Jumanji, will be inhabited by very different personas than they were the first time around, which brings a fresh twist to the whole game. The poster arrives from Sony Pictures Entertainment.