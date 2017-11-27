It's always a gamble when a studio decides to reboot a classic movie. Many have been skeptical about the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Some are flat out avoiding it, as to not spoil the legacy of the first movie, starring the late Robin Williams. If early social media buzz is to be believed, the new movie is an excellent follow up to the original Jumanji movie and is reportedly a lot of fun. Many fans of the original have been waiting for Welcome to the Jungle to get torn apart. But these early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

The first reactions are in for Jumanji 2, and things are looking pretty solid for the sequel to the beloved Robin Williams family movie. The early reviews of Welcome to the Jungle, about a group of teens who get transformed into video game characters, are calling it one of the better movies of 2017 and one of the best video game movies ever made which is strange because it's not truly based on a real-life video game. A lot of praise is especially being thrown Jack Black's way for his portrayal of a teenage girl who "can't even" in the jungle.

The social media embargo has lifted for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which means that critics and a few lucky others who were able to see early screenings of the action-comedy can now share social media posts about the movie. Corey Chichizola had this to say about the movie.

"The new Jumanji is a ton of fun and succeeds by not trying to make a film even remotely similar to the original. It's vindicated of comparisons, while also giving a nice nod or two to Robin Williams."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has talked about a tribute to Robin Williams since production began on the movie, with fans and critics quick to point it out after the screening. One fan said, "Got to see Jumanji and it is fun as heck! The Rock totally steals the show, but everyone gets a chance to shine."

Erik Davis took to Twitter to say that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the biggest surprise of the holiday season, adding that the movie is really funny and that the cast is "terrific." Another lucky fan who was able to see the movie early simply said, "Guys! Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is awesome! It's funny, Smart, full of adventure and a family movie!" It's actually hard to find anyone speaking negatively about it. On the other hand, the early fan reviews of Justice League were also very good too, so we'll take this information with a grain of salt.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan fighting for survival in the jungle after getting sucked into the Jumanji video game and turned into their avatars. The previews and trailers have all looked promising and hopefully these early reviews stand true as the movie hits theaters later this month. You can check out some of the positive reviews for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle below, courtesy of Eric Davis' Twitter account.