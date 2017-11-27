It's always a gamble when a studio decides to reboot a classic movie. Many have been skeptical about the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Some are flat out avoiding it, as to not spoil the legacy of the first movie, starring the late Robin Williams. If early social media buzz is to be believed, the new movie is an excellent follow up to the original Jumanji movie and is reportedly a lot of fun. Many fans of the original have been waiting for Welcome to the Jungle to get torn apart. But these early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

The first reactions are in for Jumanji 2, and things are looking pretty solid for the sequel to the beloved Robin Williams family movie. The early reviews of Welcome to the Jungle, about a group of teens who get transformed into video game characters, are calling it one of the better movies of 2017 and one of the best video game movies ever made which is strange because it's not truly based on a real-life video game. A lot of praise is especially being thrown Jack Black's way for his portrayal of a teenage girl who "can't even" in the jungle.

The social media embargo has lifted for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which means that critics and a few lucky others who were able to see early screenings of the action-comedy can now share social media posts about the movie. Corey Chichizola had this to say about the movie.

"The new Jumanji is a ton of fun and succeeds by not trying to make a film even remotely similar to the original. It's vindicated of comparisons, while also giving a nice nod or two to Robin Williams."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has talked about a tribute to Robin Williams since production began on the movie, with fans and critics quick to point it out after the screening. One fan said, "Got to see Jumanji and it is fun as heck! The Rock totally steals the show, but everyone gets a chance to shine."

Erik Davis took to Twitter to say that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the biggest surprise of the holiday season, adding that the movie is really funny and that the cast is "terrific." Another lucky fan who was able to see the movie early simply said, "Guys! Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is awesome! It's funny, Smart, full of adventure and a family movie!" It's actually hard to find anyone speaking negatively about it. On the other hand, the early fan reviews of Justice League were also very good too, so we'll take this information with a grain of salt.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan fighting for survival in the jungle after getting sucked into the Jumanji video game and turned into their avatars. The previews and trailers have all looked promising and hopefully these early reviews stand true as the movie hits theaters later this month. You can check out some of the positive reviews for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle below, courtesy of Eric Davis' Twitter account.

I can now say that the biggest surprise of the holiday season is #Jumanji. It's super entertaining & very funny w/ terrific cast chemistry (especially b/t @TheRock & @KevinHart4real). Video game fans will dig it even more. See it w/ the whole family pic.twitter.com/e6FOPwjsB5 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 27, 2017

Saw @jumanjimovie last night and it is A LOT of fun! @TheRock@karengillan@KevinHart4real and #JackBlack are chemistry gold. The body swapping stuff totally works, the action scenes are well done and it’s got a great BIG heart at the center of it. Highly recommend it. #Jumanjipic.twitter.com/OmXkc1I24o — John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) November 27, 2017

#Jumanji was a ton of fun. Great nods to the original. Jack Black steals it. @TheRock and @KevinHart4real need to keep working together.



And YO I love @karengillan! — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 27, 2017

The new #Jumanji is a ton of fun and succeeds by not trying to make a film even remotely similar to the original. It's vindicated of comparisons, while also giving a nice nod or two to Robin Williams. #WelcomeToTheJunketpic.twitter.com/EsPGoTAM0Z — Corey Chichizola (@corey081590) November 27, 2017

There’s a lot of laughs and heart in #Jumanji. Cast has some pretty special chemistry and the game angle totally works. Props to @TheRock@KevinHart4real@karengillan and Jack Black for playing kids so well! — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 27, 2017

got to see #Jumanji and it is fun as heck! @TheRock totally steals the show, but everyone gets a chance to shine. — Zachary Ryan (@ZachariusD) November 27, 2017

Guys!! Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle is awesome!!



It’s funny, Smart, full of adventure and a family movie! I am... https://t.co/OZs7N2MfS5 — Parenting (@Parentng) November 27, 2017

#Jumanji is such a fun adventure movie. @TheRock@KevinHart4real & the rest of the cast did an amazing job. — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) November 27, 2017

Now that the social embargo for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is up, I will say that Jack Black's performance is perfection personified and deserves 12 Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4wu3Q4wYIB — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) November 27, 2017

Saw #Jumanji! It's light on nostalgia (besides a handful of Easter eggs), but a lot of fun. The body swap stuff is SO good. Could watch Jack Black play a teenage girl stuck in Jack Black's body, or @TheRock newly discover his muscles, forever. #WelcomeToTheJunglepic.twitter.com/yRIoQsWASV — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) November 27, 2017

Hey, about that new #Jumanji: It's fun! It's the kind of family-friendly outing that should help settle a lot of debates this holiday season. Jack Black is very, very funny, and I kinda love how they attempt to make it a true sequel to the original with some wonky engineering. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) November 27, 2017