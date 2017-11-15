As we get closer and closer to the December 20 release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Sony Pictures has unveiled new character posters, which feature the four main stars of the movie. These one-sheets give us a closer look at Dwayne Johnson's Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Kevin Hart's Moose Finbar, Jack Black's Professor Shelly Oberon and Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse. These posters also offer a glimpse at the mysterious jungle this gang must survive, including rhinos chasing down Moose, the cave Shelly must explore, and a mysterious mountain in the shape of a jungle cat.

The last Jumanji poster dropped in September, courtesy of The Rock himself, featuring all four main characters up to their noses in water. Next to Moose Finbar is an unexpected threat, a deadly alligator, who is eyeing Moose as his next meal. That one-sheet surfaced just after the second Jumanji trailer debuted, so it's possible that these posters are an indication that the third and possibly final trailer is just around the corner. After all, Sony is releasing their animated comedy The Star in theaters this weekend, which could be an opportunity to unveil the final trailer. But there hasn't been confirmation that a third and final trailer is coming.

The story centers on four high school kids (Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Ser'Darius Blain), who discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game's jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji, you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves, or they'll be stuck in the game forever. The supporting cast includes Missi Pyle, Joe Jonas, Bobby Cannavale, Rhys Darby and Tim Matheson.

When the first cast photo was released last September, it sparked a mild controversy with the skimpy outfit Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse is wearing. The actress chimed in and stated that there was a good reason she's wearing "child-sized clothes," and it was revealed at CinemaCon for the first time that Ruby and the rest of these characters are actually video game avatars that the four high school kids become when they're sucked into the video game. It then became quite clear that Ruby is an "homage" of sorts to the classic 1990s video game character Lara Croft, who, in her original incarnation, wore a similarly skimpy outfit. The controversy has since subsided, but we'll see if it comes up again with just a month or so left before the December 20 release date.

Director Jake Kasdan (Sex Tape) takes the helm of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, working from a script by Chris McKenna, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg and Erik Sommers, with Matt Tolmach and William Teitler producing. Sony has set a December 20 release date for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is now going up against 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman, which was previously set to bow on Christmas Day. These two movies are just a small part of this crowded holiday frame, with Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 20th Century Fox's Ferdinand hitting theaters on December 15, with four more movies arriving on December 22, Sony's All the Money in the World, Universal's Pitch Perfect 3, Paramount's Downsizing and Warner Bros.' Father Figures. Take a look at all of the new posters below, courtesy of IMP Awards.