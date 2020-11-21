News of a 21 Jump Street Female Spinoff was first reported back in 2018, but since then not much more has been revealed. Well, despite the length of time, work is still ongoing on the project, with the title now revealed to be Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure. Reports state that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, also known as the Molyneux sisters, wrote the initial draft of the Jump Street spin-off movie before director Rodney Rothman decided to bring in some of his own ideas and rewrite the script. With the movie having been in development for some time, it's likely that there have been a lot of changes made along the way.

At the time, Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina were being eyed to lead the female-driven Jump Street, but whether that is still the case after all this time is currently unknown. The sequel does reportedly still include the input of producers, and previous Jump Street director, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are also the duo behind Sony Pictures Animation's upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. 22 Jump Street and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse writer Rodney Rothman is also said to still be on board to helm Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure.

A big screen comedy adaptation of the television series of the same name, 21 Jump Street stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as police officers Schmidt and Jenko, who are forced to relive high school when they are assigned to go undercover as high school students to prevent the outbreak of a new synthetic drug and arrest its supplier. The sequel, 22 Jump Street, picks up with Schmidt and Jenko once again as they go undercover at a college in order to find the supplier of a new drug.

Both movies in the Jump Street franchise were massive critical and financial hits, with many calling them two of the best comedies of all time. Since then, the studio has been looking to continue the series, even considering a crossover with sci-fi action-comedy series Men in Black. Sadly, despite the immense possibilities, this never came to fruition and was recently cancelled altogether, with Men in Black producer Walter Parkes explaining that they simply could not find the approach to the idea. "We gave it a shot. It turned out to be an impossible match-up," he said.

While we await Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure, the Molyneux sisters are going to be busy working on comic book sequel Deadpool 3. It was confirmed yesterday that the Merc with a Mouth will return, with Ryan Reynolds all set to once again reprise the role of the Marvel anti-hero. Meetings have reportedly been taking place with writers over the past month, with Reynolds hearing an assortment of pitches from a variety of talented scribes, finally settling on writing duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin of Bob's Burgers fame to pen the highly anticipated threequel. Deadpool 3 is still in very early development but the hiring of the Molyneux sisters to write the script marks a major step forward in getting the next Deadpool movie into production.

The Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure title reveal was buried in the Deadpool 3 reveal reported by Deadline.